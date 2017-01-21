top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Huge Turnout for Women's March Santa Cruz County
by Bradley Allen (bradley [at] bradleyallen.net)
Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
Thousands overfilled the streets of Santa Cruz for the historic Women's March Santa Cruz County, held in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington.
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_5.jpg
original image (1400x921)
[ Vera and Liz in Watsonville Plaza on January 21, 2017. La Mujer Es La Fuerza. Solidarity with Standing Rock. Stop the Dakota Access Pipeline. Defend the Land. Protect the Water. ]

Huge Turnout for Women's March Santa Cruz County

Thousands of people from all walks of life overfilled the streets of downtown Santa Cruz on January 21 for the historic Women's March Santa Cruz County, held in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington and hundreds of other Women's Marches.

Prior to the march, over a hundred people rallied at the Watsonville Plaza before boarding a bus to Santa Cruz, which was provided by the organizers.

The crowd in Santa Cruz was huge, with an official estimate of 8,000 people, though it seemed like much more than that. Many estimate there were well over 10,000 people marching. A thick stream of marchers flowed down Pacific Avenue for over an hour. A thick stream of marchers flowed down Pacific Avenue for over an hour.

One local commented, "The Santa Cruz march today was probably the biggest gathering I've ever seen downtown. Our local paper will probably say that a couple hundred showed up, but I think it was more in the tens of thousands. It took the crowd more than 90 minutes to pass. Magnificent!"

January 22 is the 44th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, and the right to choose is under attack on many fronts.

The Women’s March Santa Cruz County explains, "The Women's March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. We gather in community to find healing and strength through tolerance, civility, and compassion. Scheduled for the day after the presidential inauguration, the all-inclusive non-partisan march is for women, men, and children to stand together."

There were also aspects of the marches in Santa Cruz, Oakland, and beyond which are screaming for constructive critique.

A public school teacher shared the following thoughts about the Women's March in Santa Cruz.
"Today's march in Santa Cruz was pretty big and awesome, but it was hard for me to feel the solidarity because I know a good portion of people in that crowd are home-owning individuals who don't care if I lose my housing, even after 10 years of teaching the young adults of this community. Where were all these people when folks from Affordable Housing Now marched to City Hall? And how come none of these people showed up to protest when huge developments without any affordable housing were being approved? Or when a parcel zoned for high-density housing was being rezoned to build a fancy hotel? It is easy to march against trump, but some of the people instrumental in organizing that march are the same people who treat people experiencing homelessness like trash and bow to the whims of big-money developers. Santa Cruz isn't really as awesome and progressive as people want to pretend."
* Note, these photos were taken and processed on a phone.
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Make America Think Again - Rally in Watsonville
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_1.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Giving Away Roses at the Watsonville Plaza
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_2.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§FUCK THIS SHIT! - Rally in Watsonville
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_3.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Resolve To Be Involved - Rally in Watsonville
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_4.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Michelle and Her Superhero Artwork at Watsonville Plaza
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_6.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Circled Up In Watsonville and Ready For a Group Bus Ride to Santa Cruz
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_7.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§¡Viva la Mujer! If You Bury Us... Know That We Are Seeds
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_8.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Man Declares "Keep the Revolution Going!" While Holding "No More Presidents" Sign
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_9.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Santa Cruz County Women's March
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_10.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Planned Parenthood Westside Health Center in Santa Cruz
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_11.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Without Peaceful Existence Expect Resistance. Grab Back
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_12.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§Jewish Women Will Not Stop Fighting for Human Rights. Fuck Trump
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_13.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§WTF... MINE ➡😾⬅
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_14.jpg
original image (1024x576)
https://bradleyallen.net/
§One Small Step for Man. One Giant Leap SDRAWKCAB for Womenkind. Wake Up & Smell the Fascism
by Bradley Allen Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 10:37 PM
sm_womens-march-santa-cruz-county_15.jpg
original image (1024x1023)
https://bradleyallen.net/
