



PROTESTS AGAINST TRUMP

There are protests aplenty planned for the Trump Coronation coming up this weekend (elsewhere on this website). Missing however is any focus on halting repressive policies being pushed by both DemoRats and RepubliCons. These polices most obviously include continued warmongering, wealth privilege, police power, extensive deportations, and--most especially--attacks on the poor outside. In Santa Cruz neither Democrats, Republicans, or Greens in office have moved to stop criminalization of the homeless or acted to secure their most basic survival rights.



UPCOMING

Between 4 PM and 5 PM Thursday January 19, Freedom Sleeper Pat Colby will be joining the 19th Annual Homelessness Marathon--which will stream on Free Radio Santa Cruz at



Tenant activists are planning a free meal and story-swaping session where you can " meet other renters and learn about rights you have under state, county, and city law. Plus presentations on successful renter protection actions. Sunday at 1:30 PM - 4:30 PM at 517B Mission Street. No landlords or property managers invited!



ELSEWHERE

First They Came for the Homeless Encampment in Berkeley In 16th Move: Interview with activists Mike Lee and Sara Menefee at



A new vigil at SF City Hall and a 24-Hour vigil for the recently-dead Homeless by Homeless and Activists rather than the Traditional Annual Mourn-Today-and-Watch-'em-Die-Tomorrow Remembrance:



In Salinas the Monterey County Union of the Homeless huddled for its 1st Anniversary Strategy Session yesterday. See



In Sacramento, city bosses respond to pressure from media and activists to open winter refuge from the storms: See



