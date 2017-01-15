A 24 hour vigil starting at 5 PM A press conference around five or so. Candles lit at 6 pm.

“It sickens me that we live in a society where we think of ourselves as civilized and people freeze to death because they have nowhere to live,”

"Karen Lee Batts, 52, was found in a downtown parking garage on 7 January after being evicted from her low-income housing unit, where she had $338 of unpaid rent."