A vigil for the homeless who have died of exposure this year, especially those in Berkeley.
A 24 hour vigil starting at 5 PM A press conference around five or so. Candles lit at 6 pm.
“It sickens me that we live in a society where we think of ourselves as civilized and people freeze to death because they have nowhere to live,”
"Karen Lee Batts, 52, was found in a downtown parking garage on 7 January after being evicted from her low-income housing unit, where she had $338 of unpaid rent."
(The Berkeley City Council will be at New City Hall meeting in closed session at 5:30 PM about a lawsuit regarding the downtown Berkeley Post Office, at which the organizers, First They Came for the Homeless
, maintained a 17-month occupation until April, 2016.)