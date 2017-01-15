top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 1/17/2017
24 Hour Vigil for the Homeless Who Have died on our Streets
Date Tuesday January 17
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
New Berkeley City Hall 2180 Milvia, Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFirst They Came for the Homeless
A vigil for the homeless who have died of exposure this year, especially those in Berkeley.
A 24 hour vigil starting at 5 PM A press conference around five or so. Candles lit at 6 pm.

Body of homeless woman found near Berkeley High

“It sickens me that we live in a society where we think of ourselves as civilized and people freeze to death because they have nowhere to live,

Four homeless people die of exposure in Portland in first 10 days of 2017

"Karen Lee Batts, 52, was found in a downtown parking garage on 7 January after being evicted from her low-income housing unit, where she had $338 of unpaid rent."

(The Berkeley City Council will be at New City Hall meeting in closed session at 5:30 PM about a lawsuit regarding the downtown Berkeley Post Office, at which the organizers, First They Came for the Homeless, maintained a 17-month occupation until April, 2016.)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/firsttheycamefort...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 15th, 2017 10:08 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code