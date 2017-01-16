top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 2/ 9/2017
Monterey County Aquifer Exemption Hearing
Date Thursday February 09
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
King City Recreation Center
401 Division St.
King City, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorProtect Monterey County
SAVE THE DATE

The Monterey County Aquifer Exemption Hearing regarding San Ardo / McCool Ranch oil fields is scheduled for February 9th (4pm - 7pm) at the King City Recreation Center (401 Division St., King City). Will regulators permit continued dumping of toxic wastewater into our aquifers?

CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR UPDATES AND MORE DETAILS as they emerge.

###

PROTECT MONTEREY COUNTY
Contact: info [at] protectmontereycounty.org
Protect Monterey County, P.O. Box 1946, Monterey, CA 93942

--

California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump
State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/14/18795351.php

Photo: 2015 hearing in South Monterey County
sm_south-monterey-county-hearing-2015.jpg
original image (2915x1220)
For more event information:
http://protectmontereycounty.org/
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 1:31 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code