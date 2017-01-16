From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 2/ 9/2017

Monterey County Aquifer Exemption Hearing Date Thursday February 09 Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Location Details King City Recreation Center

401 Division St.

King City, CA Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Protect Monterey County



The Monterey County Aquifer Exemption Hearing regarding San Ardo / McCool Ranch oil fields is scheduled for February 9th (4pm - 7pm) at the King City Recreation Center (401 Division St., King City). Will regulators permit continued dumping of toxic wastewater into our aquifers?



CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR UPDATES AND MORE DETAILS as they emerge.



###



PROTECT MONTEREY COUNTY

Contact: info [at] protectmontereycounty.org

Protect Monterey County, P.O. Box 1946, Monterey, CA 93942



--



California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump

State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/14/18795351.php



original image (2915x1220)

http://protectmontereycounty.org/


