SAVE THE DATE
The Monterey County Aquifer Exemption Hearing regarding San Ardo / McCool Ranch oil fields is scheduled for February 9th (4pm - 7pm) at the King City Recreation Center (401 Division St., King City). Will regulators permit continued dumping of toxic wastewater into our aquifers?
CHECK OUR WEBSITE FOR UPDATES AND MORE DETAILS as they emerge.
###
PROTECT MONTEREY COUNTY
Contact: info [at] protectmontereycounty.org
Protect Monterey County, P.O. Box 1946, Monterey, CA 93942
--
California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump
State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/14/18795351.php
Photo: 2015 hearing in South Monterey County