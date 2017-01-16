



Date: MONDAY, JANUARY 23

Time: 6:30pm

Location: Peace & Justice Center. 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside



Come and meet to strategize and discuss next steps in the implementation and defense of Measure Z.



California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump

State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection

