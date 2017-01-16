PMC General Meeting
Date: MONDAY, JANUARY 23
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Peace & Justice Center. 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside
Come and meet to strategize and discuss next steps in the implementation and defense of Measure Z.
PROTECT MONTEREY COUNTY
Contact: info [at] protectmontereycounty.org
Protect Monterey County, P.O. Box 1946, Monterey, CA 93942
--
California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump
State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/14/18795351.php