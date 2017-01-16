top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Protect Monterey County General Meeting
Date Monday January 23
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Peace & Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd.
Seaside, CA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorProtect Monterey County
PMC General Meeting

Date: MONDAY, JANUARY 23
Time: 6:30pm
Location: Peace & Justice Center. 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside

Come and meet to strategize and discuss next steps in the implementation and defense of Measure Z.

PROTECT MONTEREY COUNTY
Contact: info [at] protectmontereycounty.org
Protect Monterey County, P.O. Box 1946, Monterey, CA 93942

--

California Agency Proposes Turning Monterey County Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump
State's Proposal Shrugs Off Voters' Approval of Ban on Oil Waste Injection
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/01/14/18795351.php
sm_ban-fracking-defend-z-protect-our-water.jpg
original image (800x800)
For more event information:
http://protectmontereycounty.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 1:26 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
