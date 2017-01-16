|
Lighthouse Bank Vice Chairman Involved In Assault On Richmond & Mountain View Voters
According to Lighthouse Bank, the bank was founded in October 2007 by approximately 350 local residents, professionals and small business owners. During 2014, Stephen D. Pahl had 91,768 shares of Lighthouse Bank common stock, presently worth around $16.00 per share according to the Wall Street Journal!
By Lynda Carson - January 16, 2017
Stephen D. Pahl of the Pahl & McCay law firm, who is also a founding organizer, and Vice Chairman of Lighthouse Bank in Santa Cruz, is directly involved in the assault against Richmond voters, and the voters of Mountain View, who voted to approve rent control, and just cause eviction protections, last November.
According to Lighthouse Bank, the bank was founded in October 2007 by approximately 350 local residents, professionals and small business owners. During 2014, Stephen D. Pahl had 91,768 shares of Lighthouse Bank common stock, presently worth around $16.00 per share according to the Wall Street Journal. Presently, Stephen D. Pahl is on the board of directors, and is vice chairman of Lighthouse Bank.
Additionally, according to Relationship Science, Stephen D. Pahl, of Pahl & McCay, is currently an ex officio member of the board of directors, of the California Apartment Association (CAA).
Public records also reveal that Stephen D. Pahl and Pahl & McCay, have been making many campaign contributions to the California Apartment Association (CAA).
According to some additional public records, before Lighthouse Bank was created, Stephen D. Pahl was nailed for failing to report $6,500 in non-employee compensation received in 1990.
The Pahl & McCay law firm and Stephen D. Pahl represent the California Apartment Association (CAA).
Court documents reveal that the law firm of Pahl & McCay, and three attorneys including Stephen Donald Pahl, Julie Bonnel-Rogers a.k.a. Julie Elaine Bonnel, and Karen Kubala McCay are involved in the attack on the voters in Richmond, and Mountain View.
Presently, Richmond voters and renters who voted for Measure L, rent control and just cause eviction protections, are facing retaliation by the California Apartment Association (CAA), and the Pahl & McCay law firm located in San Jose.
The Pahl & McCay law firm and the CAA are retaliating against the voters and renters in Richmond because they are upset that 65 percent of the voters approved Measure L this past November, in a landslide victory.
On January 13, 2017, Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Judith S. Craddick rejected a temporary restraining order (TRO), sought by the California Apartment Association (CAA) and Pahl & McCay to block rent control and just cause eviction protections that were passed by the voters on November 8, 2016. The City Attorney’s Office in Richmond mounted an effective defense last week against the TRO filed in court by the Pahl & McCay law firm.
Despite having the TRO tossed out by the court, additionally the CAA and Pahl-McCay have filed a preliminary injunction against Measure L, in their attempt to defy and retaliate against the will of the people. According to Tenants Together, a state wide organization that represents renters, the hearing for a preliminary injunction is on January 27th, 1:00 P.M., at the Martinez courthouse.
Richmond is moving forward in setting up it’s new Rent Control Board and residents are invited to a January 18 (6:00 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.) community workshop to learn about their rights at the Richmond City Council Chambers, 440 Civic Center Plaza.
In addition to the voters and renters of Richmond who are facing retaliation for voting for Measure L, the CAA and Pahl-McCay have recently retaliated against the voters and renters of nearby Mountain View for approving Measure V, rent control and just cause eviction protections, last November. Reportedly, the conspirators retaliating against the voters and renters of Mountain View managed to get a judge to accept a temporary restraining order (TRO), that blocked rent control and just cause eviction protections from going into effect.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
