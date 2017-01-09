|
CAA and Pahl & McCay retaliate against voters for approving rent control in Richmond
As part of their on-going notorious efforts to meddle in the affairs of Richmond, the California Apartment Association (CAA) continues with it’s brutal campaign to deny renters their rights under local, state and federal law, as the pro-landlord organization ignores the will of the people!
CAA & Pahl-McCay law firm retaliate against voters for approving rent control in Richmond
On-going assault against the voters & renters by the CAA & Pahl & McCay
By Lynda Carson - January 9, 2017
Richmond voters and renters who voted for Measure L, rent control and just cause eviction protections, are facing retaliation by the California Apartment Association (CAA) and the Pahl & McCay law firm located in San Jose. The CAA and Pahl & McCay are retaliating against the voters and renters because they are upset that 65 percent of the voters approved Measure L this past November, in a landslide victory.
Last week Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Judith S. Craddick rejected a temporary restraining order (TRO), sought by the California Apartment Association (CAA) and Pahl & McCay to block rent control and just cause eviction protections that were passed by the voters on November 8, 2016. The City Attorney’s Office in Richmond mounted an effective defense last week against the TRO filed in court by the Pahl & McCay law firm.
Despite having the TRO tossed out by the court, additionally the CAA and Pahl & McCay have filed a preliminary injunction against Measure L, in their attempt to defy and retaliate against the will of the people.
In a release from Tenant’s Together, a state wide organization that represents renters: “While the Temporary Restraining Order was denied, the hearing for a preliminary injunction is on January 27th at 1pm at the Martinez courthouse. If an injunction is granted rent control could be on hold while the lawsuit continues. The City of Richmond and Bay Area Legal Aid plans to intervene in the lawsuit. Leah Simon-Weisberg, Legal Director at Tenants Together says, “It is horrifying that special corporate interests can try to use their money and influence to overturn the will of the people. Rent control has already been found to be constitutional, and this ordinance was modeled off similar laws in effect for decades. The California Apartment Association is wasting our time with a frivolous lawsuit.”
As part of their on-going notorious efforts to meddle in the affairs of Richmond, the CAA continues with it’s brutal campaign to deny renters their rights under local, state and federal law, as the pro-landlord organization ignores the will of the people.
Thomas K. Bannon of Sacramento is the CEO of the California Apartment Association (CAA). As CEO of the CAA, Thomas K. Bannon is the man behind the on-going notorious campaign to retaliate against the voters in Richmond because he does not like the way they voted recently regarding Measure L.
Joining Thomas K. Bannon and the CAA in the attack against the voters of Richmond, is the law firm of Pahl-McCay, and three attorneys including Julie Bonnel-Rogers a.k.a. Julie Elaine Bonnel, Karen Kubala McCay, and Stephen Donald Paul.
When I called the Pahl & McCay law firm to request an interview with Julie Bonnel-Rogers a.k.a. Julie Elaine Bonnel, I was told she was already on the phone with someone else. Julie Bonnel-Rogers a.k.a. Julie Elaine Bonnel did not respond to my request for an interview after I called to ask about the on-going attack on the voters and renters of Richmond. Since she spent a year with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in the past, I wanted to ask her directly why she is so opposed to the will of the people who approved Measure L in a landslide victory last November.
The Pahl & McCay law firm represents the CAA/Bannon and some wealthy unscrupulous landlords including Essex Property Trust. Inc, and Woodmont Real Estate Services. Both corporations have contributed BIG MONEY to the CAA's on-going campaign to suppress or terminate the votes approving renter protections in the Bay Area.
The property management company Essex Property Trust, Inc, owned by billionaire Sam Zell who hates renter protections, gave $100,000 or more recently to the CAA in the effort to suppress the vote for rent control ballot measures in the Bay Area. Essex Property Trust has been accused of illegal payroll practices, and has been sued in a class action lawsuit at a number of properties in Fremont recently, involving a $650,000 settlement. Additionally, Essex Property Trust and it’s subsidiaries have been sued for personal injury and property damage due to mold problems in some of their apartments, and properties.
Woodmont Real Estate Services contributed $85,000 or more to the CAA, and $45,000 was contributed from G.W. Williams Co., to the CAA and it’s campaign against the rent control ballot measures in the Bay Area. Woodmont Real Estate Services and G.W. Williams Co., were both involved in the mass evictions that occurred at the 73 unit Park Royal apartments in San Mateo.
Additionally, Pahl & McCay represents the John Stewart Company (JSO), a for-profit so-called affordable housing developer that illegally threatened to cut off the water and electricity of the tenants at the California Hotel in Oakland, while they managed the property. JSO was knee deep in the effort to conduct illegal mass evictions of the poor, elderly and disabled from their long-time housing in the historic residential hotel, and other locations in Oakland during 2008.
The Richmond City Council certified the results of the November 8 election, that passed Measure L, at it’s December 20, 2016, meeting, and the ordinance became effective on December 30. The ordinance is expected to protect tens of thousands of renters against greedy landlords.
Richmond has joined at least 12 other cities in California that have rent control to protect renters from landlords involved in price gouging, and eviction for profit schemes.
In addition to the voters and renters of Richmond who are facing retaliation for voting for Measure L, the CAA and Pahl-McCay have recently retaliated against the voters and renters of nearby Mountain View for approving Measure V, rent control and just cause eviction protections, last November. Reportedly, the conspirators retaliating against the voters and renters of Mountain View managed to get a judge to accept a temporary restraining order (TRO), that blocked rent control and just cause eviction protections from going into effect.
The City is moving forward in setting up it’s new Rent Control Board and residents are invited to a January 18 (6:00 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.) community workshop to learn about their rights at the Richmond City Council Chambers, 440 Civic Center Plaza.
As part of the on-going effort to retaliate against the voters and renters of Richmond by the CAA and Pahl & McCay for approving Measure L in a landslide victory, the hearing for a preliminary injunction is on January 27th at 1pm at the Martinez courthouse.
For more about the efforts to suppress the vote for renter protections see a few links below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Alliance To Oppose Measure L, Sponsored And Major Funding By California Association Of Realtors Issues Mobilization Political Action Committee And By California Apartment Association
Filed October 12, 2016 - Termination filing
http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40602
Filed Dec 8, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/41102
Filed December 8, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/41101
Filed Nov. 4, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40877
Filed Nov. 1, 2016 http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40775
Filed Oct. 24, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40603
Filed Nov. 2, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40774
Filed Nov. 3, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40835
CAA Issues Committee
Filed Oct. 27, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40717
Filed Sep. 29, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/40131
Filed Sep. 26, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/39972
Filed Aug. 1, 2016 - http://www.ci.richmond.ca.us/documentcenter/view/39419
§Correction: Sam Zell owns Equity Residential not Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Correction: Sam Zell owns Equity Residential not Essex Property Trust, Inc.
$100,000 from Equity Residential, a very wealthy firm out of Chicago owned by billionaire Sam Zell has contributed to the CAA-Issues Committee to suppress or terminate the vote by those who supported renter protections in the Bay Area, on November 8.
(LC)
