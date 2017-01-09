top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/20/2017
Inauguration Day Protest: Not Our President!
Date Friday January 20
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Corner of El Camino Real & Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, 94301
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPeninsula Peace and Justice Center
INAUGURATION DAY PROTEST

“HUMAN BILLBOARD” PICKET / VIGIL

Bring your signs with your message! Some sign-making material provided

On January 20, the man who ran for president on a campaign built on hate, racism and misogyny … The person who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes … The man who is a charter member of the plutocrat class and who comes into office as a walking conflict of interest … The man who is a climate change denier and wants to make more money extracting dirty fossil fuels, rather than putting people to work making clean energy … That man will be inaugurated as President of the United States.

PROTEST! LOVE TRUMPS HATE!
For more event information:
http://www.peaceandjustice.org/inauguratio...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 9th, 2017 3:14 PM
Add Your Comments
