Peninsula | Government & Elections
|
Inauguration Day Protest: Not Our President!
|
Date
|
Friday January 20
|
Time
|
5:00 PM
-
7:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Corner of El Camino Real & Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, 94301
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
|
INAUGURATION DAY PROTEST
“HUMAN BILLBOARD” PICKET / VIGIL
Bring your signs with your message! Some sign-making material provided
On January 20, the man who ran for president on a campaign built on hate, racism and misogyny … The person who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes … The man who is a charter member of the plutocrat class and who comes into office as a walking conflict of interest … The man who is a climate change denier and wants to make more money extracting dirty fossil fuels, rather than putting people to work making clean energy … That man will be inaugurated as President of the United States.
PROTEST! LOVE TRUMPS HATE!
