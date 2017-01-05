From the Open-Publishing Calendar

According to sources, Mayor Tom Butt violated Richmond law.



According to sources, the information about the "restraining order" & document posted on the website of Mayor Tom Butt was sent to the Mayor by The City Manager, and it was supposed to remain confidential.



The Mayor allegedly violated the law in Richmond, prohibiting him from going public with this information regarding the restraining order that is to be filed tomorrow, in an effort to block renter protections in Richmond.



(LC)