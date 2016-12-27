We call on each and every one who opposes what a Trump regime stands for, and what it will do, to take part in and actively build resistance to a fascist America.



DIE-IN and PROTEST continues

Wednesday December 28th, 11am - 1pm

555 California Street, San Francisco

(Trump holds 30% ownership)

Say NO to Nukes, NO to Fascism, No to Trump/Pence Nightmare!



Many of the sponsors of Refuse Fascism you will recognize by name. This dedicated core of resisters represents a movement too righteous to suppress. Many millions of people living in the United States are sick at heart about the inauguration of racism, national chauvinism, and hatred of women promised on January 20th, 2017. We need ever greater numbers of people committed to stopping the ascent of fascism in America, yes, and we're recruiting broadly to that end.



We depend on individual initiative to challenge Trump collaborators we encounter in daily life. We endorse the safety pin campaign; representations of solidarity are needed and good. The various minorities targeted by Trump must know we have their backs. But we must also be ready to stand against the protagonists of conciliation and accommodation to the illegitimate presidency of Donald Trump. . . to those who would have us "get along" with the president-elect to ensure a smooth transition of power. "Because we are now all rooting for his success," said Obama, "We all want what's best for this country."



NO! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America!





YOU are Needed!



Bay Area Organizing Meeting

Wednesday, December 28 at 7pm

2940 16th Street, San Francisco

facebook.com/events/1491233647584410/



No Fascist New Year!

Saturday, December 31

Meetup 8pm

555 California Street, San Francisco

March to Justin Herman Plaza 9pm

facebook.com/events/1210014895745026/

https://refusefascism.org/