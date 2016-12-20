From the Open-Publishing Calendar

18th Annual Homeless Memorial Dec. 20, 2016 by AutumnSun

Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM

This was a very touching memorial

There was reporting of homeless deaths, songs, testimonials, and Hospice of Santa Cruz provided Grief counseling.

Thirty seven people died on the streets of Santa Cruz this past year!

Of those who died twenty seven were males and ten were female

Average age of the homeless deaths is 51.5yrs.much lower of the national average of 78.8!