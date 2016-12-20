top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
18th Annual Homeless Memorial Dec. 20, 2016
by AutumnSun
Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
This was a very touching memorial
There was reporting of homeless deaths, songs, testimonials, and Hospice of Santa Cruz provided Grief counseling.
sm_007.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Thirty seven people died on the streets of Santa Cruz this past year!
Of those who died twenty seven were males and ten were female
Average age of the homeless deaths is 51.5yrs.much lower of the national average of 78.8!
§Overflow crowd!
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_002.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_003.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_006.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_008.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Claudia Brown of Homeless Services Center
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_010.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Pastor Paul Spurlock Of Twin Lakes Church
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_011.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Matt Nathanson of Homeless Persons Health Project
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_014.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§Tatiana Stone sings Amazing Grace
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§Reading of names part 1
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_018.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Reading of names part 2
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_020.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§Angel of Montgomery was performed by Suzi Humbert and James Robinson
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_022.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_026.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_029.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_030.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_031.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_035.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_037.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 5:28 PM
sm_040.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
