|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
18th Annual Homeless Memorial Dec. 20, 2016
This was a very touching memorial
There was reporting of homeless deaths, songs, testimonials, and Hospice of Santa Cruz provided Grief counseling.
This was a very touching memorial
There was reporting of homeless deaths, songs, testimonials, and Hospice of Santa Cruz provided Grief counseling.
Thirty seven people died on the streets of Santa Cruz this past year!
Of those who died twenty seven were males and ten were female
Average age of the homeless deaths is 51.5yrs.much lower of the national average of 78.8!
§Overflow crowd!