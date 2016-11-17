top
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons
Fuck Trump: Protesters Defy More Aggressive Police, Take Freeway on Day Two (photos/video)
by Dave Id
Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
On November 10 — the second full night after Trump was selected to be the next US president by the 18% of Americans who voted for him — rowdy and defiant protests continued in Oakland. Again, hundreds of police turned out, but this time the cops were noticeably more aggressive after having lost control of the city the night before.
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_001.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
(Gathered around the flag pole in Oscar Grant plaza, Oakland City Hall in the background.)


On the second night of post-election protests in Oakland, speakers address the those gathered from the raised concrete which encircles the flag pole in Oscar Grant plaza instead of from the back of a flatbed truck with a sound system as they had the previous day.

Oakland police showed up early with an industrial-sized tow truck and threatened to haul away the flatbed truck organizers had rented. After some negotiation, those who had rented the truck were allowed to drive it away themselves, but not after receiving citations.

Apparently, city leaders were operating on the idea that if they can silence, or greatly reduce the volume of, speakers at a rally, the defiance and vandalism that occurs later in the streets can be prevented. This didn't pan out as they might have hoped, however. Once organizers of the rally departed, a march proceeded as expected.

A squad of police swooped in to arrest and man who was standing around just before the march was about to embark, greatly riling up protesters. OPD has been known to do this in the past, especially prior to a number of the Occupy Oakland marches. In their preemptive attempts to control protesters that second night, police even kettled the march early on, but it is illegal and against their own crowd control policy to essentially do a mass arrest without any public warning and a chance to disperse.

Once the kettle was opened up, the march continued for hours. The temporary kettle didn't stop people's determination to raising a ruckus over Trump's election as the next president.

While the number of protesters and the level of vandalism was significantly less than the night before, protesters marched through downtown streets for hours and managed to blockade Interstate 580 in both directions at one point.

As the night wore on, and protest groups fragmented, it was not uncommon, if one sat still in any one location around Broadway or Telegraph for any length of time, to see a string of protesters marching in one direction, followed by a convoy of police vehicles, be passed by another convoy of police vehicles heading in the opposite direction to pursue another group of protesters in the distance.

All of downtown again seemed to be full of protesters and police in every direction, with slower moving bar-hopping passersby mixed in throughout.


Fuck Trump: Oakland Police Lose Control of the Streets on Day One (photos)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/13/18793523.php

Indybay feature on anti-Trump protests in and around the Bay Area:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Not packed quite as tightly into the corner of the plaza, but a crowd of hundreds nonethel
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_002.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Ras Ceylon addresses the crowd, breaking down history of resistance to colonialism and rac
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_003.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Reverend Ben McBride (in white color) speaks, small PA held aloft by hand
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_004.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Cat Brooks speaks of Trump's election as continuum of America's racist history
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_005.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Native drums and dancers close the rally in Oscar Grant plaza
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_006.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Police provoke the crowd by making an arrest just prior to march
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_007.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§OPD forms a line across Broadway towards the north
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_008.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Another group of cops line up toward the east on 14th
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_009.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§And yet another southbound on Broadway
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_010.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§So the march proceeds west on 14th past City Hall
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_011.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Green hats of NLG legal observers
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_012.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
If you never have before, make a donation to the San Francisco NLG to help them in their work of providing pro bono legal assistance in defense of the First Amendment right to speak out against injustice. http://www.nlgsf.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Police running ahead of march on 14th, no marchers try to outpace them
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_013.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Police form a line to block march at 14th and MLK
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_014.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Another line closes behind march at Jefferson — kettle in effect
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_015.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Less than 10 minutes later, line falls back and march proceeds north on Jefferson
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_016.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§CHP protecting the Elihu Harris California State Building
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_017.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Plywood can be seen covering what is presumably a broken door from the night before. The nearby Ron Dellums Federal Building had also been a target.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§CHP officer chose to not to display badge name or number, violating Penal Code 830.10
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_018.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
He was the only one present who did not display a badge name or number as required by California law.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Native dancers and drums continue to boost march
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_019.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Fuck OPD
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 8:50 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_020.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Fuck Trump on Telegraph, passing the Fox theater
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_021.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Police attempt arrest in middle of march and get wrapped up in ad banner
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_022.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Arrestee taken away
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_023.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Anti-Trump video projected from Uptown apartment with projector mounted to ceiling
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_024.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Heading toward Berkeley on Telegraph
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_025.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Scrambling up the hill to take the freeway
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_026.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Gates on both sides of Telegraph were open and used to access I-580.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Blocking eastbound Interstate 580
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_027.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Police helicopter illuminates the scene
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_028.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Taking westbound 580, too
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_029.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Fuck Trump chant on the eastbound lanes (video)
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.3mb)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§CHP lines up to retake freeway within about 10 minutes
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_031.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Standoff
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_032.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§CHP bends around protesters, light post in the across the freeway
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_033.jpg
original image (1600x1066)
At least three other poles were strewn across the freeway.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Defiant, dozens sit on freeway, until CHP begins to encircle them for arrest
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_034.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§CHP has largely retaken I-580, will still have clean-up to handle before re-opening
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_035.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§March returns to street level, south on Broadway
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_036.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Small American flag burns
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_037.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§OPD tries new tactic for the evening, sonic assault with motorcycles (video)
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (1.1mb)
Kept this video short, so you can get the idea without being deafened. OPD has gotten in trouble for using motorcycles as crowd control weapons in the past, dangerously charging close to protesters.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Blockades thrown up all over Broadway
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_039.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Need OPD transport vehicle. Libby Schaaf has been good to their budget.
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:10 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_040.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Schaaf increased their funding by $17 million in her very first budget, taking that money from the Department of Housing and Community Development.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Hundreds retake the intersection of 14th & Broadway
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:17 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_041.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Main march continues to wind through downtown streets past midnight
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:17 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_042.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Fuck Trump
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:17 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161110_043.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Oakland police seemed to have every vehicle they could get their hands on out that night, often causing their own traffic jams as they'd pull into one area from multiple directions, park, and then try to untangle as they moved on to whatever they deemed the next hotspot.
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
§Discarded sign: Welcome to the New Season of Amerikka
by Dave Id Thursday Nov 17th, 2016 9:17 PM
sm_fucktrump-oakland_20161112_044.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/11/...
