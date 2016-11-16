top
U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons
Meet Your New Overlord!
by subMedia.tv
Wednesday Nov 16th, 2016 8:19 AM
Roughly a quarter of Americans just elected a feckless dips**t into the most powerful muthafu**in position on earth!
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (24.7mb)
Yeah that’s right, roughly a quarter of Americans just elected a feckless dipshit into the most powerful muthafuckin position on earth! Donald Trump! Here’s our forecast of things to come.

Support independent anti-fascist media – http://submedia.tv/donate

Meet your new overlord
https://vimeo.com/191715995

https://submedia.tv/stimulator/2016/11/16/meet-your-new-overlord/
§Good Morning World!
by subMedia.tv Wednesday Nov 16th, 2016 8:19 AM
sm_your-new-overlord.jpg
original image (2789x1569)
