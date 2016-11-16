From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Meet Your New Overlord! by subMedia.tv

Wednesday Nov 16th, 2016 8:19 AM

Roughly a quarter of Americans just elected a feckless dips**t into the most powerful muthafu**in position on earth!





Download Video (24.7mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/16/meet-your-new-overlord.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/16/meet-your-new-overlord.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/16/meet-your-new-overlord.mp4" title="download video: meet-your-new-overlord.mp4"><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/16/meet-your-new-overlord.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (24.7mb)</video>

Download Video (24.7mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: