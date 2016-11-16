|
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons
Meet Your New Overlord!
Roughly a quarter of Americans just elected a feckless dips**t into the most powerful muthafu**in position on earth!
Support independent anti-fascist media – http://submedia.tv/donate
Meet your new overlord
https://vimeo.com/191715995
https://submedia.tv/stimulator/2016/11/16/meet-your-new-overlord/
