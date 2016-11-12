From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Indymedia #DisruptJ20: trump supporter voicemail to Indybay by IMCista

Saturday Nov 12th, 2016 3:23 PM A supporter of 'our new pResident donald trump' leaves a voicemail for Indybay in response to #DisruptJ20: Call for a bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/12/disrupt-j20-our-new-president.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (1020.7kb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: [ Audio: 0:44 seconds. November 11, 2016. ] Transcription of voicemail: Um, so if I have the wrong number please disregard, but if you are the people that are going to disrupt the inauguration of our new president Donald Trump, I just want to say that you guys are the biggest f***ing liberal c**ts in the world.



Um, Saul Alinsky have you guys pegged perfectly, that you guys are nothing but useful idiots for the left. That's all you are.



You're a bunch of f***ing drones that watch CNN, which lies, out and out lies, Washington Post, all those liberal c**t leftist sites lie to you.



You think you're f***ing standing up for some great f***ing cause. You're un-American c**k-suckers. And I hope when you go there, you guys are all f***ing wiped out.