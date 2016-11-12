|
#DisruptJ20: trump supporter voicemail to Indybay
A supporter of 'our new pResident donald trump' leaves a voicemail for Indybay in response to #DisruptJ20: Call for a bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump.
[ Audio: 0:44 seconds. November 11, 2016. ]
Transcription of voicemail:
Um, so if I have the wrong number please disregard, but if you are the people that are going to disrupt the inauguration of our new president Donald Trump, I just want to say that you guys are the biggest f***ing liberal c**ts in the world.
