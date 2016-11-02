From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice Mike Gantt Press Conference on Oakland Police Retaliation, Murder, and Cover-up (video) by Dave Id

Wednesday Nov 2nd, 2016 1:38 PM Oakland police sergeant James "Mike" Gantt has come forward with explosive allegations of the Oakland police department and city leaders retaliating against him for his investigation as to whether fellow officer Brendan O'Brien murdered his wife, Irma Huerta-Lopez, on June 16, 2014. With a long record as a homicide inspector for OPD, Gantt unequivocally states that he believes O'Brien did indeed murder his wife and OPD covered it up, retaliating against him for attempting to do an honest examination of the evidence. Watch the press conference for yourself to hear it in his own words.



Download Video (397.6mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/02/mike_gantt_on_opd_retaliation_640lowbr.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/02/mike_gantt_on_opd_retaliation_640lowbr.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/02/mike_gantt_on_opd_retaliation_640lowbr.mp4" title="download video: mike_gantt_on_opd_retalia..."><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/02/mike_gantt_on_opd_retaliation_640lowbr.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (397.6mb)</video>

Download Video (397.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:







East Bay Cops Charged with Sex Crimes and Corruption:

Media Exposure Leads to Largest Number of Area Police Criminally Charged in Recent History

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/09/21/18791559.php



(Video 46:57. Apologies for heads and backpacks obscuring the view at times. Room was crowded.)With his attorney Dan Siegel, Gantt has filed a claim naming Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, City Administrator Sabrina Landreth, Assistant Police Chief David Downing, and Deputy Chief John Lois as participants in a scheme to end his career at OPD by digging up whatever supposed dirt they could find on him and exposing it to the public.The accusation brings the recently exposed police sex crimes and corruption full circle. It was the suicide of Brendan O'Brien in September 2015 that brought to light Oakland police officers' sexual abuse of a minor involved in underage sex work.The actual lawsuit has not yet been filed. The first step is to make a claim and for those named as defendants to formally reject the claim. The lawsuit itself could potentially take years to resolve. As the case unfolds, disclosure required by named defendants in the case should reveal a trove of new information related to OPD corruption and retaliation.Speaking at the press conference announcing the claim on November 1 were Cat Brooks and Tur-Ha Ak of the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), civil rights attorney Dan Siegel, and Sergeant Mike Gantt himself. Dan Siegel and Mike Gantt spoke largely to the legal case before them, taking a generous amount of questions from the various media outlets present. Cat and Tur-Ha highlighted differences between APTP's view of Oakland police and Gantt's.Where as Gantt claimed that only five percent of Oakland police were corrupt, Cat and Tur-Ha made clear that they believe the entire department is rotten to the core and that their involvement is not in the defense of one mistreated Oakland cop, but to stand up for those with the least power in Oakland who are the most abused by the police.Gantt may not be the last Oakland police officer to step forward with accounts of corruption. The law firm of Siegel & Yee and APTP maintains a whistleblower hotline for those willing to report Oakland police misconduct. Insiders are encouraged to come forward by calling 510-839-1200 or emailing evidence to policehotline [at] siegelyee.com East Bay Cops Charged with Sex Crimes and Corruption:Media Exposure Leads to Largest Number of Area Police Criminally Charged in Recent History http://indybay.org/police