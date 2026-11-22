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Razorcake 25th Anniversary - An Interview With Todd Taylor
Audio interview with Todd Taylor, co-founder, executive director, and publisher of Razorcake, the DIY, independent punk rock zine published in Southern California. Razorcake began in 2001 and is now celebrating it's 25th anniversary.
Listen now:
Audio interview with Todd Taylor; co-founder, executive director, and publisher of Razorcake, the long-running DIY, independent punk rock zine published in Southern California. Todd Taylor and co-founder Sean Carswell launched Razorcake in 2001 and the zine is now celebrating their 25th anniversary. It’s the only music magazine in the country that has it’s own 501(c)(3) non profit status.
This interview was originally broadcast on November 19, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org. "Transformation Highway" is broadcast on Thursdays at noon PST on KZSC.
This interview was originally broadcast on November 19, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org. "Transformation Highway" is broadcast on Thursdays at noon PST on KZSC.
For more information: https://razorcake.org/tag/todd-taylor/
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