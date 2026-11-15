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Denied Entry - Interview With Food Not Bombs Co-Founder Keith McHenry on Canada Trip
Audio interview with Food Not Bombs co-founder Keith McHenry on recently being denied entry into Canada.
Listen now:
On September 18, 2026 Keith McHenry was on his way to the University of Victoria, B.C. where he'd been invited to give a lecture when he was denied entry into Canada, detained for several hours, and forced to return on a flight to the United States.
This interview was originally broadcast on October 29, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org, broadcasting from the University of California Santa Cruz.
Below is the press release from Keith McHenry regarding these events.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
September 18, 2026
Keith McHenry, co-founder of the global peace movement Food Not Bombs, was denied entry into Canada today.
Jonathan “Keith” McHenry was detained today at the Vancouver International Airport, held by Canadian Customs for several hours, and then put on a flight to Austin, Texas.
Keith had been invited by the University of Victoria, B.C. to give a lecture on Monday, September 21st to celebrate the Food Not Bombs archives housed there. He was also scheduled to present his memoir at the Victoria Anarchist Book Fair this weekend.
He was carrying an official letter of invitation from the University of Victoria. In denying Keith entry, Canadian officials cited his 1994 arrest in San Francisco, California for a felony charge of assault, battery and strong arm robbery. Keith pled out getting credit for 500 days served and resolved the case in 1995. Keith was framed by San Francisco county officials under the California Three Strikes charges. Keith and the other Food Not Bombs activists were declared “Prisoners of Conscience” by Amnesty International and called for their unconditional release.
Keith is a world renown nonviolent activist who would not even harm an animal, thus he is a vegan. Keith and other anti-nuclear activists co-founded Food Not Bombs in Cambridge Massachusetts in 1980 and the organization has grown into thousands of chapters in over 60 countries of volunteers who feed the hungry and oppose war.
Since his U.S. plea deal in 1994, Keith has visited Canada over 40 times, including speaking at the University of Toronto. It is inexcusable and inexplicable that Canada, which purports to be morally superior to the USA, would deny entry to this exemplary man.
For further information:
Keith McHenry 575 770 3377 keith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Website: https://foodnotbombs.net/new_site/
(You can view the online archives at KeithMcHenry.net)
This interview was originally broadcast on October 29, 2026 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org, broadcasting from the University of California Santa Cruz.
Below is the press release from Keith McHenry regarding these events.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
September 18, 2026
Keith McHenry, co-founder of the global peace movement Food Not Bombs, was denied entry into Canada today.
Jonathan “Keith” McHenry was detained today at the Vancouver International Airport, held by Canadian Customs for several hours, and then put on a flight to Austin, Texas.
Keith had been invited by the University of Victoria, B.C. to give a lecture on Monday, September 21st to celebrate the Food Not Bombs archives housed there. He was also scheduled to present his memoir at the Victoria Anarchist Book Fair this weekend.
He was carrying an official letter of invitation from the University of Victoria. In denying Keith entry, Canadian officials cited his 1994 arrest in San Francisco, California for a felony charge of assault, battery and strong arm robbery. Keith pled out getting credit for 500 days served and resolved the case in 1995. Keith was framed by San Francisco county officials under the California Three Strikes charges. Keith and the other Food Not Bombs activists were declared “Prisoners of Conscience” by Amnesty International and called for their unconditional release.
Keith is a world renown nonviolent activist who would not even harm an animal, thus he is a vegan. Keith and other anti-nuclear activists co-founded Food Not Bombs in Cambridge Massachusetts in 1980 and the organization has grown into thousands of chapters in over 60 countries of volunteers who feed the hungry and oppose war.
Since his U.S. plea deal in 1994, Keith has visited Canada over 40 times, including speaking at the University of Toronto. It is inexcusable and inexplicable that Canada, which purports to be morally superior to the USA, would deny entry to this exemplary man.
For further information:
Keith McHenry 575 770 3377 keith [at] foodnotbombs.net
Website: https://foodnotbombs.net/new_site/
(You can view the online archives at KeithMcHenry.net)
For more information: https://foodnotbombs.net/new_site/
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