I'd Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food - An Interview with Walter Santucci jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com) by John Malkin

Audio interview with Walter Santucci - musician, animator, puppeteer, and filmmaker - on his latest film "I'd Rather be Turned Into Cat Food."

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2026/10/17/walter_santucci_indymedia_cat_food_-_oct._2026.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Walter Santucci's latest film "I’d Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food" explores life, death, god, compassion and spirituality through a punk rock lens and features the voices of Jack Grisham (TSOL) and Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Off!). This audio interview was originally broadcast on Transformation Highway with John Malkin on October 8, 2026 on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org, broadcasting from the University of California Santa Cruz.