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Santa Cruz Indymedia U.S. Arts + Action

I'd Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food - An Interview with Walter Santucci

by John Malkin (jsmalkin [at] hotmail.com)
Sat, Oct 17, 2026 12:23AM
Audio interview with Walter Santucci - musician, animator, puppeteer, and filmmaker - on his latest film "I'd Rather be Turned Into Cat Food."
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (87.5MB) | Embed Audio
Walter Santucci's latest film "I’d Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food" explores life, death, god, compassion and spirituality through a punk rock lens and features the voices of Jack Grisham (TSOL) and Keith Morris (Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Off!). This audio interview was originally broadcast on Transformation Highway with John Malkin on October 8, 2026 on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org, broadcasting from the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://www.evilcatland.com/
§
by John Malkin
Sat, Oct 17, 2026 12:23AM
"I'd Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food" still image from film by Walter Santucci
original image (3024x1964)
https://www.evilcatland.com/
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