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Naked greed of the California Apartment Association (CAA)
The naked greed of the California Apartment Association and the greedy landlords is there for all to see!
Naked greed of the California Apartment Association (CAA)
The CAA is no friend of the poor renters in San Francisco, or California
By Lynda Carson - August 4, 2026
Oakland, CA - Presently, as of August 3, 2026, according to Zillow, the average rent for all bedrooms and all property types in San Francisco, CA, is a whooping $4,500.00 per month! Indeed. The greedy landlords and developers in San Francisco are demanding a whopping $4,500.00 per month, and reportedly they do not want to build anymore housing in San Francisco (SF) until they manage to drive the rents even higher. Reportedly, many landlords have vacancies, and are waiting for the AI boom to bring in higher paying renters into SF. Reportedly the politician Scott Weiner supports the greedy landlord’s activities in SF.
That’s right! According to Zillow, the average rent for a studio apartment in San Francisco, CA is $2,675 per month. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco, CA is $4,295 per month. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco, CA is $6,250 per month. And the average rent for a three-bedroom apartment in San Francisco, CA is $7,872 per month.
According to HUD data, the average income for households living in public housing was $19,743 in 2025, $19,276 for those with a housing voucher, and $16,427 for those living in a project-based Section 8 voucher property. If not for HUD subsidized housing projects, most likely there would not be any poor people left residing in SF at this point. At least not any poor people with a roof over their head.
Apparently, this is just fine with Thomas K. Bannon, CEO of the California Apartment Association (CAA), and Debra Carlton of the CAA, that have been doing everything possible to support greedy landlords throughout the state of California, by opposing any form of rent control in California cities.
According to the CAA their mission is the following. “TO REPRESENT THE ETHICAL MEMBERS OF THE RENTAL HOUSING INDUSTRY WITHIN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA.”
Indeed. Does the CAA really believe that people are gullible enough to believe that the CAA and greedy landlords are ethical?
The Struggle Against The Naked Greed Of The CAA:
That’s right. In 2015, reportedly by Lynda Carson in the East Bay Express, “Big Money involving the CAA, stole Richmond’s renter protections, and allegedly lied while doing it.” In part it says, “Big money stole renters’ protections from Richmond’s residents last week. The California Apartment Association (CAA) even bragged on its website about meddling in the affairs of local government policies in Richmond with a petition to repeal rent control.”
However during 2016, in the struggle against the Naked Greed of the CAA, and the gang of greedy landlords, reportedly by Lynda Carson in the SF Bay View newspaper, in part it says, “On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Fair and Affordable Richmond Coalition, a group uniting renters, homeowners, organizations, local elected officials, local community activists and labor, filed a proposed ballot measure to protect Richmond’s tenants against unjust evictions and unfair rent increases.”
Richmond City Councilmember Gayle McLaughlin said: “Richmond’s rents, like rents all across the Bay Area, are rising sky high, causing much hardship and displacement. It’s very important to slow down this tide of rising rents. That is why we are working to put our Richmond Fair Rent, Just Cause for Eviction and Homeowner Protections Ordinance on the November ballot.
“Richmond is home to a wonderfully diverse, mixed income community, and we want to keep that diversity and mixture of incomes. We don’t want outrageously high rent increases to continue, such that more and more struggling renters are forced out of our city.
“Our ordinance allows 100 percent CPI increases. This is a reasonable increase for landlords. Our renters need protection, and as an elected official committed to help those most in need in our community, I am proud to be involved in this important effort.”
Additionally, reportedly in 2016 by Lynda Carson in the Oakland Post, in part it says, “Fair and Affordable Richmond” on Saturday kicked off a signature gathering campaign to place a Rent Control and Just Cause Eviction Protection ballot measure http://tinyurl.com/h7o2lxe on the November ballot. The Coalition has until June to gather 4,198 signatures to place the measure on the November ballot.
”Rent increases have reached a crisis level and we are doing something about it in Richmond,” said Richmond Councilwoman Gayle Mclaughlin.
“We welcome volunteers to join us gathering signatures for a ballot measure in November to stabilize rents and stop the displacement that occurs from skyrocketing rents,” she said. The average monthly rent in Richmond is $1,172, and the rents just keep getting higher, and higher. “A recent poll commissioned by Fair and Affordable Richmond shows that nearly two-thirds of voters would vote today to enact rent control and just cause eviction protections,” according to the coalition. “Richmond voters understood that similar limits on evictions and unreasonable rent increases have helped to prevent thousands of middle-class and low-income people from losing their homes, making communities safer and more stable for everyone, and they think the City of Richmond should have such protections.”
California Apartment Association (CAA):
According to records with the California Secretary of State, the CAA was incorporated on 1/22/1941, their status is active, and it is registered as a CA, Nonprofit Corporation - Mutual Benefit. Their office is located in Sacramento, and the agent named is Thomas K. Bannon.
Thomas K. Bannon of Sacramento, is the CEO of the CAA, and in 2013 Thomas K. Bannon raked in a whopping $324,918 per year.
In 2013, the gross receipts of the CAA was $7,195,599, with net assets or a fund balance of $6,744,247 at the end of the year.
During 2013, Debra Carlton of the CAA raked in $207,270. Joshua Howard raked in $164,138. Shant Apekian raked in $170,244. Jeff Klein raked in $167,041. Heidi Palutke raked in $106,243. plus $9,049 in other compensation. Timothy Johnson raked in $113,832 plus $11,473 in other compensation. Robyn Boyer raked in $116,373.
According to the 990 tax filing of the California Apartment Association (CAA) for 2016, the CAA had gross receipts of $7,911,623. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they still had net assets or a fund balance of $5,870,158.
In contrast to the above information from 2013 and 2016, according to the latest 990 tax filing of the CAA for 2023, the CAA had gross receipts of $30,903,235. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $14,179,498.
During 2023, Thomas K. Bannon (CEO) raked in a whopping $531,366, plus $$26,234 in other compensation.
Debra Carlton (EVP State Gov’t affairs) raked in a whopping $343,263, plus $26,585 in other compensation.
Joshua Howard (Executive VP Local Public) raked in a whopping $338,021, plus $26,825 in other compensation.
In other words, according to their own 990 tax filing records, the coffers of the greedy CAA have swollen from a fund balance of $6,744,247 at the end of the year in 2013, to net assets or a fund balance of $14,179,498, in 2023. The naked greed of the CAA, reveals that their fund balance has more than doubled from 2013, to 2023.
Additionally, according to the records of the Secretary of State in California, the CAA’s Political Action Committee gave $150,000 on 10/22/2018 to the California Republican Party, plus $65,000 on 04/02/2018 to the California Democratic Party, in addition to a vast fortune in campaign contributions to an array of politicians who belong to the Republican Party and Democratic Party that are beholden to the interests of the CAA, and the rental housing industry.
Reportedly, on May 21, 2026, in part it says, “Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, and AvalonBay Communities – three of the largest corporate landlords in the United States – have recently delivered a whopping $5.1 million to the California Apartment Association’s Independent Expenditure Committee. That money has been used to fund little-known political action committees that aim to influence elections and, ultimately, to kill tenant protections. Like in the past, the CAA is used as a middle-man by corporate landlords that don’t want to be directly connected to elected officials and political campaigns.”
Rent increases in San Francisco have reached a crisis level, and unfortunately the horrific rent increases are also affecting the rents in Oakland as a direct result, as renters flee San Francisco for lower rents in Oakland.
The naked greed of the CAA and the landlords is there for all to see.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
The CAA is no friend of the poor renters in San Francisco, or California
By Lynda Carson - August 4, 2026
Oakland, CA - Presently, as of August 3, 2026, according to Zillow, the average rent for all bedrooms and all property types in San Francisco, CA, is a whooping $4,500.00 per month! Indeed. The greedy landlords and developers in San Francisco are demanding a whopping $4,500.00 per month, and reportedly they do not want to build anymore housing in San Francisco (SF) until they manage to drive the rents even higher. Reportedly, many landlords have vacancies, and are waiting for the AI boom to bring in higher paying renters into SF. Reportedly the politician Scott Weiner supports the greedy landlord’s activities in SF.
That’s right! According to Zillow, the average rent for a studio apartment in San Francisco, CA is $2,675 per month. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco, CA is $4,295 per month. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco, CA is $6,250 per month. And the average rent for a three-bedroom apartment in San Francisco, CA is $7,872 per month.
According to HUD data, the average income for households living in public housing was $19,743 in 2025, $19,276 for those with a housing voucher, and $16,427 for those living in a project-based Section 8 voucher property. If not for HUD subsidized housing projects, most likely there would not be any poor people left residing in SF at this point. At least not any poor people with a roof over their head.
Apparently, this is just fine with Thomas K. Bannon, CEO of the California Apartment Association (CAA), and Debra Carlton of the CAA, that have been doing everything possible to support greedy landlords throughout the state of California, by opposing any form of rent control in California cities.
According to the CAA their mission is the following. “TO REPRESENT THE ETHICAL MEMBERS OF THE RENTAL HOUSING INDUSTRY WITHIN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA.”
Indeed. Does the CAA really believe that people are gullible enough to believe that the CAA and greedy landlords are ethical?
The Struggle Against The Naked Greed Of The CAA:
That’s right. In 2015, reportedly by Lynda Carson in the East Bay Express, “Big Money involving the CAA, stole Richmond’s renter protections, and allegedly lied while doing it.” In part it says, “Big money stole renters’ protections from Richmond’s residents last week. The California Apartment Association (CAA) even bragged on its website about meddling in the affairs of local government policies in Richmond with a petition to repeal rent control.”
However during 2016, in the struggle against the Naked Greed of the CAA, and the gang of greedy landlords, reportedly by Lynda Carson in the SF Bay View newspaper, in part it says, “On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Fair and Affordable Richmond Coalition, a group uniting renters, homeowners, organizations, local elected officials, local community activists and labor, filed a proposed ballot measure to protect Richmond’s tenants against unjust evictions and unfair rent increases.”
Richmond City Councilmember Gayle McLaughlin said: “Richmond’s rents, like rents all across the Bay Area, are rising sky high, causing much hardship and displacement. It’s very important to slow down this tide of rising rents. That is why we are working to put our Richmond Fair Rent, Just Cause for Eviction and Homeowner Protections Ordinance on the November ballot.
“Richmond is home to a wonderfully diverse, mixed income community, and we want to keep that diversity and mixture of incomes. We don’t want outrageously high rent increases to continue, such that more and more struggling renters are forced out of our city.
“Our ordinance allows 100 percent CPI increases. This is a reasonable increase for landlords. Our renters need protection, and as an elected official committed to help those most in need in our community, I am proud to be involved in this important effort.”
Additionally, reportedly in 2016 by Lynda Carson in the Oakland Post, in part it says, “Fair and Affordable Richmond” on Saturday kicked off a signature gathering campaign to place a Rent Control and Just Cause Eviction Protection ballot measure http://tinyurl.com/h7o2lxe on the November ballot. The Coalition has until June to gather 4,198 signatures to place the measure on the November ballot.
”Rent increases have reached a crisis level and we are doing something about it in Richmond,” said Richmond Councilwoman Gayle Mclaughlin.
“We welcome volunteers to join us gathering signatures for a ballot measure in November to stabilize rents and stop the displacement that occurs from skyrocketing rents,” she said. The average monthly rent in Richmond is $1,172, and the rents just keep getting higher, and higher. “A recent poll commissioned by Fair and Affordable Richmond shows that nearly two-thirds of voters would vote today to enact rent control and just cause eviction protections,” according to the coalition. “Richmond voters understood that similar limits on evictions and unreasonable rent increases have helped to prevent thousands of middle-class and low-income people from losing their homes, making communities safer and more stable for everyone, and they think the City of Richmond should have such protections.”
California Apartment Association (CAA):
According to records with the California Secretary of State, the CAA was incorporated on 1/22/1941, their status is active, and it is registered as a CA, Nonprofit Corporation - Mutual Benefit. Their office is located in Sacramento, and the agent named is Thomas K. Bannon.
Thomas K. Bannon of Sacramento, is the CEO of the CAA, and in 2013 Thomas K. Bannon raked in a whopping $324,918 per year.
In 2013, the gross receipts of the CAA was $7,195,599, with net assets or a fund balance of $6,744,247 at the end of the year.
During 2013, Debra Carlton of the CAA raked in $207,270. Joshua Howard raked in $164,138. Shant Apekian raked in $170,244. Jeff Klein raked in $167,041. Heidi Palutke raked in $106,243. plus $9,049 in other compensation. Timothy Johnson raked in $113,832 plus $11,473 in other compensation. Robyn Boyer raked in $116,373.
According to the 990 tax filing of the California Apartment Association (CAA) for 2016, the CAA had gross receipts of $7,911,623. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they still had net assets or a fund balance of $5,870,158.
In contrast to the above information from 2013 and 2016, according to the latest 990 tax filing of the CAA for 2023, the CAA had gross receipts of $30,903,235. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $14,179,498.
During 2023, Thomas K. Bannon (CEO) raked in a whopping $531,366, plus $$26,234 in other compensation.
Debra Carlton (EVP State Gov’t affairs) raked in a whopping $343,263, plus $26,585 in other compensation.
Joshua Howard (Executive VP Local Public) raked in a whopping $338,021, plus $26,825 in other compensation.
In other words, according to their own 990 tax filing records, the coffers of the greedy CAA have swollen from a fund balance of $6,744,247 at the end of the year in 2013, to net assets or a fund balance of $14,179,498, in 2023. The naked greed of the CAA, reveals that their fund balance has more than doubled from 2013, to 2023.
Additionally, according to the records of the Secretary of State in California, the CAA’s Political Action Committee gave $150,000 on 10/22/2018 to the California Republican Party, plus $65,000 on 04/02/2018 to the California Democratic Party, in addition to a vast fortune in campaign contributions to an array of politicians who belong to the Republican Party and Democratic Party that are beholden to the interests of the CAA, and the rental housing industry.
Reportedly, on May 21, 2026, in part it says, “Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, and AvalonBay Communities – three of the largest corporate landlords in the United States – have recently delivered a whopping $5.1 million to the California Apartment Association’s Independent Expenditure Committee. That money has been used to fund little-known political action committees that aim to influence elections and, ultimately, to kill tenant protections. Like in the past, the CAA is used as a middle-man by corporate landlords that don’t want to be directly connected to elected officials and political campaigns.”
Rent increases in San Francisco have reached a crisis level, and unfortunately the horrific rent increases are also affecting the rents in Oakland as a direct result, as renters flee San Francisco for lower rents in Oakland.
The naked greed of the CAA and the landlords is there for all to see.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
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