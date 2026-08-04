Tree Sitter Stops Border Wall Construction in Arizona Now for Six Days by Brenda Norrell

A tree sitter has stopped border wall construction in Arizona, east of Nogales. The tree sitters are saving one old growth cottonwood, home to threatened and migrating birds. Three of the Grandmother Trees were already slaughtered. Meanwhile, combat jets and a mystery plane have the Tohono O'odham Nation in their crosshairs, while the tribe battles Trump's new border wall construction on its sovereign tribal land.