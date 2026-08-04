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Tree Sitter Stops Border Wall Construction in Arizona Now for Six Days

by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 12:10PM
A tree sitter has stopped border wall construction in Arizona, east of Nogales. The tree sitters are saving one old growth cottonwood, home to threatened and migrating birds. Three of the Grandmother Trees were already slaughtered. Meanwhile, combat jets and a mystery plane have the Tohono O'odham Nation in their crosshairs, while the tribe battles Trump's new border wall construction on its sovereign tribal land.
A tree sitter has stopped border wall construction in Arizona, east of Nogales. The tree sitters are saving one old growth cottonwood, ho...
By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, August 4, 2026

LOCHIEL, Arizona -- On Day 6 at Grandmother Camp, there was no border wall construction. The tree sit began last Wednesday in this rich landscape of cottonwood trees, the nesting place of migratory birds, including the rare Yellow-billed Cuckoo.

"We've lost three grandmothers that took 250 years to grow. They were obliterated by the monstrous machinations in four hours," Kate said on Monday from the tree sit in Lochiel, about 25 miles east of Nogales, and southeast of Tucson.

"But I just saw a Yellow-billed Cuckoo, federally threatened, crying over this beautiful meadow."

"This remaining Grandmother, and that threatened bird -- we remain hopeful that our efforts here on the ground will be met with thoughtful reasonable conversation and a new direction for the Lochiel community," Kate said.

"This remaining Grandmother represents hope and resistance."

Read more about the border wall and the resistance at Censored News:

Tohono O'odham Airspace: Combat Jets Endanger O'odham. Mystery Plane Appears.

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, August 4, 2026

TOHONO O'ODHAM NATION -- "The lives of O'odham living on the Tohono O'odham Nation continue to be endangered by low-flying, supersonic combat jets in training, with the supersonic blasts breaking plaster in traditional homes. The dangerous maneuvers led by a private company are endangering lives and the environment with flares from jets flying at dangerous speeds.

"On Monday, there was also an unidentified small aircraft flying in circles above the Tohono O'odham at the border before dawn. This is where Trump plans to build the border wall on sovereign Tohono O'odham Nation land. The tribe is fighting it with a federal lawsuit."
Continue reading at Censored News https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/08/tohono-oodham-airspace-combat-jets.html

Contesting Surveillance: Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham Co-authors New Book

Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, speaking about the U.S. Border Patrol: "They removed pottery that has human remains or ceremony items, they removed them from the mountains. And it’s very disturbing to us, people who have continued to follow our way of life and live our ceremony life. It affects us, but it also affects people who don’t follow that tradition."

New at Censored News, an excerpt from a new book, "Significant Impact," describing the border surveillance. It is now being released and co-authored by Ophelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham.

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/08/contesting-surveillance-infrastructure.html

Top photo courtesy of Center for Biological Diversity

Copyright Censored News
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/08/tre...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 12:10PM
sm_img_3671__1_.jpg
original image (498x640)
'Significant Impact' is now being released. Ophelia Rivas, co-author, describes the surveillance and destruction of the burial places and sacred items by the spy towers and the U.S. Border Patrol on the Tohono O'odham Nation in Arizona.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/08/tre...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 12:10PM
sm_screenshot_2026-08-04_9.09.58_am.jpg
original image (374x506)
The cottonwoods being bulldozed and crushed for the border wall east of Nogales, Arizona, are home to the Yellow-billed Cuckoo, which is listed as federally threatened.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2026/08/tre...
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