A statewide conference was held in San Francisco to discuss the campaign for single payer in California and nationally. Speakers talked about the struggle in the unions to get them to break with the insurance companies and role business unionism and the Democrats who support private control of healthcare.

At a statewide meeting for single payer in San Francisco on 8/8/26, workers and trade unionists from throughout the state talked about the growing healthcare crisis with millions threatened with losing their healthcare and the ongoing attack by healthcare bosses using AI and chatbots to eliminate healthcare workers.Rank and file members from CTA, CNA, SEIU & the CWA talked about the collapsing healthcare system and how working people and the poor are facing catastrophe. The cutbacks in medicaid and the end of subsidies is throwing large number of people off of healthcare creating a dire situation. There was also discussion about the massive introduction and use of AI and chatbots to replace healthcare workers particularly with the NNU CNA and NUHW where workers have been laid off and replaced with AI and chatbots.The Democrats have allow massive introduction of AI into healthcare by the HMO's without any control or protection for the patients or workers. Also Robert Vargas, the Democratic speaker of the House in California tabled a bill for single payer that prevented even a discussion on it.Unionists also discussed the SEIU 1021 SF City leadership and negotiators made a deal for the destruction of San Francisco public health clinics while allowing the continued contracting out to non-profits by the City a County of San Francisco.Also participants talked about the support by the AFL-CIO and many union leadership of medicare advantage which through United Healthcare is privatizing the entire medicare system and the fact that union officials are on healthcare insurance boards for workers comp and are getting paid by the insurance industry to deny injured workers to increase the profits of the insurance companies.The conference was co-sponsored WorkWeek, Californians United For Single Payer, National Campaign for Single Payer and United Front Committee For A Labor Party.Additional Media:Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut planNo More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & CompensationKaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health servicesMLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide CareKaiser still in denial over patient suicidesSEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SFDon't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day StrikeKaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal RosselliKaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening HealthcareAdditional Info:National Single Payer CampaignCalifornia United For Single PayerProduction of Labor Video Project