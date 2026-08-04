top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Healthcare A Human Right! CA Labor Statewide Conference For Single Payer

by LVP
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 9:19AM
A statewide conference was held in San Francisco to discuss the campaign for single payer in California and nationally. Speakers talked about the struggle in the unions to get them to break with the insurance companies and role business unionism and the Democrats who support private control of healthcare.
Medicare Is Being Privatized & Is Being Taken Over By United Healthcare
At a statewide meeting for single payer in San Francisco on 8/8/26, workers and trade unionists from throughout the state talked about the growing healthcare crisis with millions threatened with losing their healthcare and the ongoing attack by healthcare bosses using AI and chatbots to eliminate healthcare workers.

Rank and file members from CTA, CNA, SEIU & the CWA talked about the collapsing healthcare system and how working people and the poor are facing catastrophe. The cutbacks in medicaid and the end of subsidies is throwing large number of people off of healthcare creating a dire situation. There was also discussion about the massive introduction and use of AI and chatbots to replace healthcare workers particularly with the NNU CNA and NUHW where workers have been laid off and replaced with AI and chatbots.

The Democrats have allow massive introduction of AI into healthcare by the HMO's without any control or protection for the patients or workers. Also Robert Vargas, the Democratic speaker of the House in California tabled a bill for single payer that prevented even a discussion on it.

Unionists also discussed the SEIU 1021 SF City leadership and negotiators made a deal for the destruction of San Francisco public health clinics while allowing the continued contracting out to non-profits by the City a County of San Francisco.

Also participants talked about the support by the AFL-CIO and many union leadership of medicare advantage which through United Healthcare is privatizing the entire medicare system and the fact that union officials are on healthcare insurance boards for workers comp and are getting paid by the insurance industry to deny injured workers to increase the profits of the insurance companies.

The conference was co-sponsored WorkWeek, Californians United For Single Payer, National Campaign for Single Payer and United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

Additional Media:

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo

Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s

Additional Info:

National Single Payer Campaign
https://nationalsinglepayer.com

California United For Single Payer
https://www.cuspcoalition.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Rg4STvX7rrg
§CNA San Rafael Nurses Are Being Laid Off & Replaced With AI
by LVP
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 9:19AM
sm_cna_kaiser_don_t_layoff_nurses_8-21-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Rafael Kaiser Nurses are being laid off and replaced with AI to increase the profits of Kaiser.
https://youtu.be/Rg4STvX7rrg
§AI Is Replacing Worker In Healthcare Threatening Workers & Patients
by LVP
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 9:19AM
sm_kaiser_nnu_don_t_layoff_nurses_8-21-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Kaiser is laying off NNU nurses and replacing them with AI and Chatbots. Newsom and the Democrats have allowed massive introduction of AI without any controls to protect the patients and workers.
https://youtu.be/Rg4STvX7rrg
§Billionaires Profiting From Healthcare Using AI To Deny Benefits
by LVP
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 9:19AM
sm_healthcare_profiting_from_denials.jpg
original image (1792x1024)
The Democrats and Republicans both support capitalist control of healthcare and they both allowed for the privatization of medicare which is now controlled by United Healthcare. United Healthcare is using AI to deny care for greater profits.
https://youtu.be/Rg4STvX7rrg
§Killing Patients For Profits
by LVP
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 9:19AM
sm_healthcare__delayluigi.jpg.avif
original image (943x1500)
The capitalist healthcare system is killing patents by delaying and denying their healthcare benefits and this system is defended by the Democrats who support capitalist control of healthcare in California and nationally.
https://youtu.be/Rg4STvX7rrg
§Healthcare System In US System Based On Making Billionaires Richer
by LVP
Tue, Aug 4, 2026 9:19AM
healthcare-system-down_profits090313-david-horsey.gif
The US healthcare system supported by the Democrats and Republicans is based on making profits for the billionaires. In California the Democratic Speaker of the House Robert Rivas tabled a bill for single payer without even having a discussion on it yet the union leadership continue to support the Democrats.
https://youtu.be/Rg4STvX7rrg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code