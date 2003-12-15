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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/12/2026
California East Bay San Francisco South Bay Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Bay Area Candidate Forum: Focus on Issues for Seniors & Disabled Persons

Hybrid (via Zoom) where ever you want; or at either of two in-person viewing locations: 1) in Oakland at the Teamsters Local 2010 Hall (...
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Date:
Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Hybrid (via Zoom) where ever you want; or at either of two in-person viewing locations: 1) in Oakland at the Teamsters Local 2010 Hall (7730 Pardee Lane, Suite 2010, Oakland, CA 94621); or 2) at the San Jose, SEIU Local 521 Hall (: 2302 Zanker Rd., San Jose, CA 95131). Register to get on the Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Gr-YyNInRFmC5y_VOHUzjQ#/registration
CARA (California Alliance for Retired Americans) Senior Vote '26 23RD Annual CARA Convention, and Candidate Forum. This will be a hybrid meeting (but the candidates will not be there in-person. They will appear via Zoom).

See the location details above for information about two separate Bay Area gatherings as viewing sites (one in Oakland and one in San Jose).

There will be several Bay Area candidates for state and federal office who've been invited to appear. Current SF Board of Supervisor Connie Chan and current state senator from SF Scott Wiener are the two candidates from SF who have been invited to appear because they are vying to replace Nancy Pelosi as the Member of Congress representing SF. Congresswoman Pelosi is retiring, making this an open seat for the first time in years.

There will be Q&A based on questions submitted in advance by CARA members; and also an opportunity to pose questions "live" during the forum by forum attendees. More information about this race in Congressional District 11: https://ballotpedia.org/California%27s_11th_Congressional_District_election,_2026. And please see attached flier for more details about the August 12 forum.
For more information: https://californiaalliance.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 2, 2026 11:03AM
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