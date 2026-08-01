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View events for the week of 8/10/2026
California Anti-War

Community Potluck addressing nuclear arms, featuring the Ellsbergs, on video and live.

Images of potluck food and stylized demonstration against nuclear arms
original image (1145x1481)
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Date:
Monday, August 10, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
The Social Justice Committee of the BFUU
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
Wheelchair access around the corner on Bonita Street
The Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists (BFUU) invites you to our third East Bay Activists' Community Potluck at 6pm on Monday, August 10th!

The theme of this gathering will be "Nuclear Weapons, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament."
We will show the half-hour video "An Ordinary Insanity," the last interview with the late activist/ military analyst Daniel Ellsberg. Ellsberg became controversial as a whistleblower in 1971 for leaking the US government's secret Vietnam war plans, known as "The Pentagon Papers," to the New York Times. He dedicated the rest of his life to war and peace issues, with a particular goal of highlighting the existential danger of nuclear weapons proliferation.

Patricia Ellsberg, public speaker, meditation teacher, spiritual mentor, and Daniel Ellsberg's widow, has graciously accepted our invitation to come in person to speak with us. She will tell us about the newly released book, "Truth and Consequence: Reflections on Catastrophe, Civil Resistance, and Hope," a posthumously published collection of her husband's writings edited by their son Michael.

Please join us! The event is free, though potluck food and donations to the BFUU Social Justice Committee are appreciated.


For more information: http://bfuu.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 1, 2026 11:07AM
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