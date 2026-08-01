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DOJ lies against Olympian and Reflecting Pool victims backfires big time
The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump's myrmidon, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.
DOJ lies against Olympian and Reflecting Pool victims backfires big time
White House & DOJ humiliated by headlines exposing their lies, deceit an false accusations
By Lynda Carson - August 1, 2026
Oakland, CA - On Friday July 31, 2026, headlines all across the nation exposed the lies, deceit, and false accusations made against former Olympian David Hearn, Cameron Thiers, Sophie Dennison-Gibby (a veterinarian), Justin Carreno, and others by the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his myrmidon U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro ( USADC.Media [at] usdoj.gov ) - ( Washington DC:(202) 252-7566 ).
Shocking, but no big surprise, the Justice Department (DOJ) moved to dismiss the criminal case against Olympian David Hearn, who they alleged damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool, acknowledging the damage to the pool "was the result of flawed installation by the contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coatings LLC.
The BBC and other global media have reported on this story around the world.
That’s right! The White House, DOJ, and U.S. Diplomats around the world are closely watching and paying very close attention to all the humiliating national press headlines exposing all of the dirty lies, deceit, and false accusations made against Trump’s “Reflecting Pool scapegoats.” As usual, Marco Rubio, and the State Department may be reaching out to all of the U.S. Diplomats, and are most likely sending “Diplomatic Cables” to their embassies all around the world. They may want to have all their Diplomats prepped by telling them what kind of “propaganda or brain washing lies” to offer, if or when the news media asks them any questions about the White House, DOJ, Reflecting Pool fiasco taking place.
Diplomatic Cable - “A diplomatic cable is a confidential text message sent between an embassy or consulate and its home country's foreign ministry. These messages are used to share updates on local events, give official instructions, and provide analysis on foreign policy.”
Reportedly, “On Friday July 31, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the criminal case against Olympian David Hearn, who they alleged damaged the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool, acknowledging the damage to the pool "was the result of flawed installation by the contractor, Atlantic Industrial Coatings LLC - (804) 690-1007 - sales [at] vaspray.com . Eddie Wood is the Owner and Vice President at Atlantic Industrial Coatings LLC based in New Canton, Virginia.
Indeed. “David Hearn, 67, was reportedly one of seven people facing charges in what Donald Trump had claimed were efforts to sabotage the $15m renovation project.
Hearn was the only person known to be facing a felony charge, rather than a misdemeanor.
Hearn pleaded not guilty earlier in July to one felony count of property destruction – a charge that could have resulted in a 10-year prison sentence and a $1,000 fine.
His trial was scheduled to start on 28 September in Washington DC superior court.”
In additional reports, “The convicted felon President Donald Trump had previously blamed the damage on "sick, deranged" vandals. That’s right! The fascist President Trump falsely claimed the Reflecting Pool had been targeted by "sick, deranged" vandals, and was "given a 300 foot long gash" by a blade. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro falsely accused David Hearn of "a deliberate act to damage the reflecting pool."
According to a few recent former headlines exposing Trump's lies…
￼DW.com, US: Trump threatens prison for Reflecting Pool 'vandalism’.
￼Time Magazine, Trump Admin Blames and Arrests Alleged Vandals for Reflecting Pool Problems.
￼The Guardian, Trump claims ‘vandals’ foiled his $14m revamp of DC’s reflecting pool. What actually happened?.
￼South China Morning Post, US attorney backs Trump on Washington pool ‘vandalising’, vows prosecutions.
￼FOX 5 DC, Trump blames Reflecting Pool issues on vandalism, says arrests made.
￼TMZ, Trump Calls Reflecting Pool Vandalism 'Deranged,' Announces Immediate Repair.
￼upi.com, Trump, citing vandalism, says pool repairs to begin 'immediately’.
￼OregonLive.com, Reflecting pool saga turns grim with viral photo; Trump claims sabotage.
￼Newsweek, Trump warns reflecting pool vandals face up to 10-year prison sentence.
￼rollingstone.com, Trump Is Melting Down and Threatening Jail Time Over Reflecting Pool Disaster.
￼The Times of India, Trump Sends FBI To Hunt Mystery 'Gash' As Reflecting Pool Video Shows No Attack Proof.
￼The Economic Times, ‘10 YEARS IN PRISON’: Trump threatens after Lincoln Memorial Vandalism; Pirro warns of prosecution.
￼Mediaite, ‘SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE!’ Trump Claims He Personally Inspected ‘Seriously Vandalized’ Reflecting Pool As Algae Continues to Spread.
￼Daily Express US, Trump's helicopter circles Reflecting Pool after raging at alleged 'vandals’.
okmagazine.com, Donald Trump Claims He 'Inspected' the 'Seriously Vandalized' Reflecting Pool as Crews Try to Clean Up Algae.
￼The Daily Wire, Trump Blasts Vandals For Attacking Reflecting Pool With Knives, Chemicals.
￼
DOJ press release called, “Maryland Man Indicted for Vandalizing Reflecting Pool.”
In a bizarre Kafkaesque, July 2, 2026, Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, in part it says, “Maryland Man Indicted for Vandalizing Reflecting Pool.” - “WASHINGTON – An indictment was returned today charging David Hearn, 67, of Bethesda, Maryland, for charges related to vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 19, 2026, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.
“After months of renovations ordered by President Trump to prepare our capital for America’s 250th anniversary—including the restoration of more than 50 parks, 48 monuments, and 22 fountains—these deliberate acts of destruction set back real progress and violate the law,” said U.S. Attorney Pirro. “Vandalism at treasured places like the Reflecting Pool is an affront to our shared history and the dignity of our national heritage. These monuments belong to all of us, and we will protect them—and hold accountable those who seek to deface or diminish them.”
On July 2, 2026, a grand jury in Superior Court returned an indictment against Hearn for one count of felony destruction of property in violation of DC Code § 22–303. A court hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2026.
The indictment was in response to an incident that occurred on June 19, 2026, in which Hearn allegedly ripped a piece of the recently installed blue pool sealant on the bottom of the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial.
Joining U.S. Attorney Pirro in the announcement was Deputy Chief David Lamond of the U.S. Park Police.
This case is being investigated by the U.S. Park Police.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newland2 [at] gmail.com
More information about U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro, may be found in some links below…
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro, financial disclosure form
https://projects.propublica.org/trump-team-financial-disclosures/appointees/pirro-jeanine/
>>>>>>
Jeanine Pirro’s 2006 Senate Committee Ignored Election Laws and Still Owes Big Money to Creditors
The former Fox News host is Trump’s newest pick to be U.S. attorney for Washington D.C.
By Dave Levinthal
May 9, 2025 02:33 p.m.
https://www.notus.org/money/jeanine-pirro-senate-campaign-debt
>>>>>>
Jeanine Pirro, campaign contributions
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jeanine+Pirro
>>>>>>
Jeanine Pirro, FEC records - CANDIDATE FOR SENATE
https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/S6NY00250/
>>>>>>>
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Trump disputes his own Justice Department's findings on Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
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