Join Nat Day Of Action In Solidarity With Immigrants, Migrants & Activists: Gen Strike Now

Date:

Saturday, August 08, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

August 8 National Action Coalition

Location Details:

BlackRock 400 Howard St. San Francisco

Join The National Day Of Action On August 8, 2026

Take Action In Solidarity With Immigrants, Refugees, Detainees & Activists



San Francisco At BlackRock

400 Howard St. San Francisco

12:00 noon



Demands of the August 8 National Coalition



Free Them All & Close the Camps!

Equal Citizenship for All Who Live Here!

Abolish ICE!

Stop the Attacks on TPS and Welcome All Refugees & Asylum Seekers with Permanent Status!

Free the Political Prisoners & Drop the Charges Against the Prairieland Defendants & the Minneapolis 15!

No Human is Illegal! Migration is a Human Right!

General Strike To Shut Down ICE And The Concentration Camps!



The massive attacks by ICE gestapo thugs and other government police forces is a deadly threat to all workers and people of the United States.

BlackRock is profiteering from investments in private prison operators (like CoreCivic and GEO Group). They are also major investors in Palantir with $189 million and other spying tech companies that are being used to target and arrest refugees and immigrants. They are also investors in General Dynamics.

These AI companies are all also in the business of supporting ICE and the military and are part of the military industrial complex which is based on repression and war



General Dynamics is a prime example of a company profiting from those who are suffering. The military contractor has taken a government contract to provide “social services” to migrant children at U.S. detention camps.

The targeting of activists and the imprisonment of some for 50 years and more along with the Congressional Hearings called by Trump's fascist supporters for those in solidarity with Cuba, and opposed to the US wars abroad are a likely prelude to mass raids and arrests to shutdown all political opposition and crush democratic rights. This is code red and WAKE UP TIME!



The unions and workers have the power to stop these attacks and the actions of workers and people in Minneapolis were an example of a mass movement to defend workers and the community. It is coming to San Francisco and every City and community.



Speakers will connect the dots and link these issues to the struggle for a national and international united front against fascism.



Endorsers:

United Front For A Labor Party, Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, Socialist Horizon, Professor Tom Alter, Newark Education Workers, Green Party NJ, International Luxemburgist Network, WorkWeek, Desiree Rojas, Former president of LCLAC Sacramento