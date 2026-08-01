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"A Cartography of Genocide": Free Virtual Screening of the Short Documentary Film
Date:
Saturday, August 01, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
The film screening will be followed by a discussion with the audience.
This short film was produced by Forensic Architecture for Palestine Museum US for display at the Venice Biennale 2026 exhibit Gaza - No Words - See the Exhibit. The film will be followed by a 12-minute recording from a presentation by head of Forensic Architecture Eyal Weisman at the opening of the exhibit.
Out of the thousands of incidents catalogued and mapped by Forensic Architecture (FA) as part of its documentation of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, an image has gradually taken shape: the destruction of ‘conditions of life’ for Palestinians in the besieged Strip. This is the material outcome of a more indirect and insidious violence targeting homes, hospitals, fishing boats, greenhouses, agricultural land—any and all features of the built and natural environment necessary to support the survival and sovereignty of a population. The deliberate ungrounding of these fundamental forms of infrastructure sets the stage for a slower and more torturous form of annihilation.
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5lG9LNjeSTW5YSdSiHkP7A#/registration
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Call and/or email scripts to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya:
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/actions/abu-safiya-letters
This short film was produced by Forensic Architecture for Palestine Museum US for display at the Venice Biennale 2026 exhibit Gaza - No Words - See the Exhibit. The film will be followed by a 12-minute recording from a presentation by head of Forensic Architecture Eyal Weisman at the opening of the exhibit.
Out of the thousands of incidents catalogued and mapped by Forensic Architecture (FA) as part of its documentation of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza, an image has gradually taken shape: the destruction of ‘conditions of life’ for Palestinians in the besieged Strip. This is the material outcome of a more indirect and insidious violence targeting homes, hospitals, fishing boats, greenhouses, agricultural land—any and all features of the built and natural environment necessary to support the survival and sovereignty of a population. The deliberate ungrounding of these fundamental forms of infrastructure sets the stage for a slower and more torturous form of annihilation.
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5lG9LNjeSTW5YSdSiHkP7A#/registration
================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Call and/or email scripts to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya:
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/actions/abu-safiya-letters
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2026...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 31, 2026 10:37AM
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