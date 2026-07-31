Calling SF Bay Area artists:Celebrate Artistic Free Speech Day in SF on Friday, August 7, 2026, 1-4 pm, in SF’s Lafayette Park:On that day, honor free speech for artists by remembering SF Mime Troupe Founder Ron Davis’ in the place where he was arrested, in Lafayette Park, on August 7, 1965 for performing without a permit from the San Francisco Recreation and Park department.In 2015, the San Francisco, Board of Supervisors enacted a resolution that passed unanimously, designating August 7 annually as Artistic Free Speech day.*Please bring your creative efforts to share with others whether it’s poetry, prose music, visual arts or dance. Speak the truth (with beauty) to power and support the struggle for democracy and social justice in this country. (There will be no amplified sound--acoustic sound, only.)For more historical context: "San Francisco Mime Troupe Arrested Historical Essay”FILE NO. 150897 RESOLUTION NO. 339-15 [Artistic Free Speech Day-August 7, 2015]Resolution declaring August 7, 2015, as Artistic Free Speech Day in the City andCounty of San Francisco.WHEREAS, Freedom of speech is a core value in the United States of America; andWHEREAS, Artistic expression is a form of free speech that has been pursued andchallenged, yet ultimately supported and admired in San Francisco for many years; andWHEREAS, The following San Francisco artists and/or their representatives werearrested or threatened with arrest for expressing themselves through their art; andWHEREAS, Writer and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti and City Lights Bookstoremanager Shig Murao, were arrested by the SFPD in 1957 for selling "HOWL" and otherpoems by Allen Ginsberg; andWHEREAS, Comedian Lenny Bruce, was arrested by the SFPD in 1961 for performinga stand-up comedy act that expressed his social critique; andWHEREAS, Vorpal Gallery owner Muldoon Elder, was arrested in 1964 by the SFPDfor displaying "Themes from the Kama Sutra" sculptures by Ron Boice; andWHEREAS, Journalist and filmmaker Saul Landau, was threatened with arrest in 1964by the Berkeley Police Department for attempting to screen Jean Genet's film "Chantd'Amour;" andWHEREAS, Actors Billy Dixon and Richard Bright, were arrested by the SFPD in 1966for performing in Michael McClure's play "The Beard;" andWHEREAS, R.G. Davis, founder/director of the San Francisco Mime Troupe, wasarrested by the SFPD on August 7, 1965, for attempting to perform Giordano Bruno's classiccomedy "II Candelaio" without a permit in Lafayette Park; andWHEREAS, These past infringements upon the free speech rights of all of these SanFrancisco artists should now be acknowledged and rejected in the light of the progress wehave made as a city and a society that fully respects artistic freedom of expression; andWHEREAS, Artistic free speech by San Franciscans has a major and beneficial culturaland economic impact on San Francisco, known around the world for our artists' creativity;now, therefore, be itRESOLVED, Therefore, do we now declare that the annual date of the arrest of R. G.Davis in San Francisco's Lafayette Park on August 7, shall be known, recognized andcelebrated each year as Artistic Free Speech Day; and, be itFURTHER RESOLVED, That the Board of Supervisors declares August 7, 2015,Artistic Free Speech Day in the City and County of San Francisco.