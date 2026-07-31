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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/1/2026
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

March Against the Madness

approx 1 mile march starts at 5pm at: Valor Partners 260 Homer Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301 and ends with short rally at approximately 5:45pm ...
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Date:
Saturday, August 01, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Email:
Location Details:
approx 1 mile march starts at 5pm at:
Valor Partners
260 Homer Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
and ends with short rally at approximately 5:45pm at
Palantir
100 Hamilton. Ave.
downtown Palo Alto
(corner Hamilton Ave/Alma St. demo is on the Alma side of
the building near the entrance)
Hello friend! In lieu of the standard falderal about the corruption and authoritarianism and lawlessness going on right now, and the historically vast wealth inequality, and the idea that we can afford to drop bombs and pay ICE but can't afford universal healthcare--all of which are true by the way--we thought it might be valuable to consider all the positive things our billionaire friends have been doing for us and the planet.

<This space left intentionally blank>

As always, this is a peaceful, loud and non-violent event. Don't even think about getting into it at one of our events 'cause that would piss us off and you don't want to experience an angry us. Do you? Seriously? No, of course you don't. That's what we thought.

Our partners in crime, The Raging Grannies, will be co-sponsoring and gracing us with song at Palantir. Thank you Grannies!
For disabled access reach out to info [at] raginggrannies.com
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/988...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 31, 2026 3:38AM
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