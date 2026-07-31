March Against the Madness

Date:

Saturday, August 01, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

The Wolves

Email:

Location Details:

approx 1 mile march starts at 5pm at:

Valor Partners

260 Homer Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94301

and ends with short rally at approximately 5:45pm at

Palantir

100 Hamilton. Ave.

downtown Palo Alto

(corner Hamilton Ave/Alma St. demo is on the Alma side of

the building near the entrance)





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As always, this is a peaceful, loud and non-violent event. Don't even think about getting into it at one of our events 'cause that would piss us off and you don't want to experience an angry us. Do you? Seriously? No, of course you don't. That's what we thought.



Our partners in crime, The Raging Grannies, will be co-sponsoring and gracing us with song at Palantir. Thank you Grannies!

For disabled access reach out to As always, this is a peaceful, loud and non-violent event. Don't even think about getting into it at one of our events 'cause that would piss us off and you don't want to experience an angry us. Do you? Seriously? No, of course you don't. That's what we thought.Our partners in crime, The Raging Grannies, will be co-sponsoring and gracing us with song at Palantir. Thank you Grannies!For disabled access reach out to info [at] raginggrannies.com Hello friend! In lieu of the standard falderal about the corruption and authoritarianism and lawlessness going on right now, and the historically vast wealth inequality, and the idea that we can afford to drop bombs and pay ICE but can't afford universal healthcare--all of which are true by the way--we thought it might be valuable to consider all the positive things our billionaire friends have been doing for us and the planet.