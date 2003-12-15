10th Annual Beyond the A Word: Reproductive Life Stories

Date:

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

TEACH (Training for Early Abortion)

Location Details:

Brava Theater Center, 2781 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA

Join TEACH for our 10th annual abortion storytelling event and fundraiser, Beyond the A Word: Reproductive Life Stories, where a diverse group of storytellers take the stage to share powerful personal experiences touching on abortion, pregnancy, family, miscarriage, identity, barriers to care, and more.



These stories come from the heart. They’re funny, tender, messy, and deeply honest—a testament to what it means to navigate care in a world full of barriers and stigma. The full range of human emotions…for the price of a ticket and the promise for TEACH to train and mentor the next generation of champions for reproductive health and justice for another year, and beyond.



Whether you have had an abortion, love someone who has, or simply want to listen and learn, this space is for you. Come hold space for vulnerability, resilience, and the undeniable power of sharing our truths out loud.



Event Details:

Doors open at 5pm

5-6pm: Wine and beer reception,

6-8p: Storytelling and live music