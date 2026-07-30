Build a Movement for the Prosecution of U.S. Leaders

Date:

Saturday, August 01, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG)

Location Details:

Register at bit.ly/TAGMassMeeting

We invite Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) members, comrades from allied organizations, and concerned people every where to participate in this online meeting to discuss the Federal Court case brought by anti-genocide activists to challenge Trump's Executive Order #14203. Plan strategically together and begin organizing a broader campaign for accountability.



📆 AUGUST 1st

⏰ 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern

🔗Register at bit.ly/TAGMassMeeting