From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Build a Movement for the Prosecution of U.S. Leaders
Date:
Saturday, August 01, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG)
Location Details:
Register at bit.ly/TAGMassMeeting
We invite Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) members, comrades from allied organizations, and concerned people every where to participate in this online meeting to discuss the Federal Court case brought by anti-genocide activists to challenge Trump's Executive Order #14203. Plan strategically together and begin organizing a broader campaign for accountability.
📆 AUGUST 1st
⏰ 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern
🔗Register at bit.ly/TAGMassMeeting
📆 AUGUST 1st
⏰ 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern
🔗Register at bit.ly/TAGMassMeeting
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 30, 2026 1:31AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network