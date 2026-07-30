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View events for the week of 8/1/2026
Palestine East Bay

Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with the Children of Palestine

Canyon Meadow Staging Area, Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park (7867 Redwood Road, Oakland, CA 94619)
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Date:
Saturday, August 01, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Canyon Meadow Staging Area, Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park (7867 Redwood Road, Oakland, CA 94619)
Join Hikers for Palestine on Saturday, 8/1/26, at 12 pm for a peaceful and restorative walk through the majestic redwoods of Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park in Oakland. Starting at the Canyon Meadow Staging Area, we’ll follow the Stream Trail to the Tres Sendas junction, a beautiful and mostly shaded path that winds alongside Redwood Creek beneath a canopy of towering coast redwoods and other native trees. The route is approximately a 4-mile out-and-back hike with a mix of paved and unpaved sections. The trail is mostly flat with a few inclines. While there are a few brief sections that are more hilly and may feel moderate, the hike is mostly easy and does not include strenuous climbs. It will take about 2 hours at a relaxed pace.

Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.

We’ll meet at the Canyon Meadow Staging Area parking lot, located at the end of the road after entering the park at 7867 Redwood Road, Oakland, CA 94619. Once you enter the park, you’ll find parking areas on both sides of the road. Continue all the way to the end, where you’ll find the Canyon Meadow Staging Area parking lot and the beginning of the Stream Trail. Although there is plenty of parking available, we recommend arriving early to allow time to find a spot, as the park can get busy on Sundays. NOTE: Dogs are allowed at the park but must be on leash.

A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/bqQafT7VEfGO8gANOhS2QA2
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 30, 2026 1:00AM
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