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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/15/2026
Palestine East Bay

"They Have Names" a theatrical act in solidarity with Gaza

Uptown Gallery @ Sumud Mural 401 26th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
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Date:
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
They Have Names
Location Details:
Uptown Gallery @ Sumud Mural
401 26th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Come. Listen. Witness.

On Saturday, August 15, we gather beneath the Sumud Mural in Oakland to speak the names. And tell the stories.

THEY HAVE NAMES
A staged reading

Written by Mo Sati
Performed by Cory Wechsler, Andrea Valverde, and Nicolás Valdez
Music by Claude Palmer

📍 Uptown Gallery @ Sumud Mural
401 26th Street, Oakland, CA 94612

🗓️ Saturday, August 15, 2026
🕔 5:00 PM

💵 Suggested donation: $10 to $20 (NOTAFLOF)

"They Have Names" is a theatrical act of defiance born from Gaza's relentless devastation. Against a backdrop of banners bearing tens of thousands of names, it refuses silence restoring humanity to those reduced to statistics. With haunting music, the storytellers summon memory, rebuild what was lost, and defy the world's ignorance, speaking for those silenced, carrying their stories beyond the rubble and the headlines, so they are never forgotten.

Join us for a powerful and deeply moving staged reading that brings together voices of resilience, storytelling, and solidarity across cultures.

One name at a time. One story at a time.

Sponsors: Taxpayers Against Genocide, Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine, Project Hope for Palestine, Berkeley Network for Palestine, Watermelon Connections, Bay2Gaza Mutual Aid

#TheyHaveNames #Gaza #Palestine #Oakland
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/mo.sati?
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 29, 2026 11:00PM
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