"They Have Names" a theatrical act in solidarity with Gaza

Date:

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

They Have Names

Location Details:

Uptown Gallery @ Sumud Mural

401 26th Street, Oakland, CA 94612

Come. Listen. Witness.



On Saturday, August 15, we gather beneath the Sumud Mural in Oakland to speak the names. And tell the stories.



THEY HAVE NAMES

A staged reading



Written by Mo Sati

Performed by Cory Wechsler, Andrea Valverde, and Nicolás Valdez

Music by Claude Palmer



📍 Uptown Gallery @ Sumud Mural

401 26th Street, Oakland, CA 94612



🗓️ Saturday, August 15, 2026

🕔 5:00 PM



💵 Suggested donation: $10 to $20 (NOTAFLOF)



"They Have Names" is a theatrical act of defiance born from Gaza's relentless devastation. Against a backdrop of banners bearing tens of thousands of names, it refuses silence restoring humanity to those reduced to statistics. With haunting music, the storytellers summon memory, rebuild what was lost, and defy the world's ignorance, speaking for those silenced, carrying their stories beyond the rubble and the headlines, so they are never forgotten.



Join us for a powerful and deeply moving staged reading that brings together voices of resilience, storytelling, and solidarity across cultures.



One name at a time. One story at a time.



Sponsors: Taxpayers Against Genocide, Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine, Project Hope for Palestine, Berkeley Network for Palestine, Watermelon Connections, Bay2Gaza Mutual Aid



#TheyHaveNames #Gaza #Palestine #Oakland