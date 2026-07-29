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Iran War and Protests Outside 4 U.S. Drone Bases: "Refuse Illegal Orders" CA, NY, NV, NM
Date:
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time:
6:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Institute for Public Accuracy
Email:
Phone:
(202) 347-0020
Location Details:
Beale AFB, Marysville, Calif.: toby4peace [at] sonic.net, 510-501-5412 (July 30 Action)
Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, N.M.: dyldav [at] proton.me, (575) 528-8671 (July 30 Action)
Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, Nev.: Kb11680 [at] gmail.com, (702) 417-4607 (July 30 Action)
Hancock AFB, Syracuse, N.Y.: gradyflores08 [at] gmail.com, (607) 280-8797 (July 29 - p.m. Action)
Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, N.M.: dyldav [at] proton.me, (575) 528-8671 (July 30 Action)
Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, Nev.: Kb11680 [at] gmail.com, (702) 417-4607 (July 30 Action)
Hancock AFB, Syracuse, N.Y.: gradyflores08 [at] gmail.com, (607) 280-8797 (July 29 - p.m. Action)
Iran War and Protests Outside 4 U.S. Drone Bases: "Refuse Illegal Orders" -- Interviews Available
Across the U.S., "veterans, students, and community members will rally outside four U.S. military drone bases for a National Day of Action for Peace in Iran. 'Refuse Illegal Orders' will be the overlying theme, urging active duty servicemen to refuse to comply with illegal orders to fly surveillance and attack missions against the people of Iran. With polls showing only 1 in 3 Americans supporting the illegal and unprovoked U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Congress and the Trump Regime have both failed to represent the will of the American people." More information at BanKillerDrones.org.
The activist coalition adds: "Community members call on the military to abide by the rule of law. It is the moral and legal duty of every member of the armed forces to refuse clearly illegal orders under U.S. military law and international humanitarian law. Respecting these laws serves to protect civilians and human dignity and ensures that no one should ever be forced to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity.
"MQ-9 Reaper drones have become central to guiding U.S. air attacks against Iran. The importance of Reapers is evidenced by Iran shooting down more than 30 Reapers in two months. Eight recently produced Reapers and two Reapers in service were destroyedby the latest Iranian attacks against U.S. facilities in Jordan."
“At $50 million dollars each for a fully equipped Reaper, we must also consider the basic human needs that are being neglected due this grossly wasteful expenditure from unbridled U.S.- Israeli militarism,” says Toby Blomé, coordinator of the Beale AFB action in California. “Further, the extreme out-of-control fires waging in Canada, Oregon and Europe are deeply connected to our state of endless wars, since U.S. militarism is the number one contributor to the climate chaos we are facing,” she adds.
Contacts:
Beale AFB, Marysville, Calif.: toby4peace [at] sonic.net, 510-501-5412 (July 30 Action)
Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, N.M.: dyldav [at] proton.me, (575) 528-8671 (July 30 Action)
Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, Nev.: Kb11680 [at] gmail.com, (702) 417-4607 (July 30 Action)
Hancock AFB, Syracuse, N.Y.: gradyflores08 [at] gmail.com, (607) 280-8797 (July 29 - p.m. Action)
For more information, contact at the Institute for Public Accuracy:
Sam Husseini, (202) 347-0020; David Zupan, (541) 484-9167
July 29, 2026
Institute for Public Accuracy
accuracy.org * ipa [at] accuracy.org
@accuracy
Across the U.S., "veterans, students, and community members will rally outside four U.S. military drone bases for a National Day of Action for Peace in Iran. 'Refuse Illegal Orders' will be the overlying theme, urging active duty servicemen to refuse to comply with illegal orders to fly surveillance and attack missions against the people of Iran. With polls showing only 1 in 3 Americans supporting the illegal and unprovoked U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Congress and the Trump Regime have both failed to represent the will of the American people." More information at BanKillerDrones.org.
The activist coalition adds: "Community members call on the military to abide by the rule of law. It is the moral and legal duty of every member of the armed forces to refuse clearly illegal orders under U.S. military law and international humanitarian law. Respecting these laws serves to protect civilians and human dignity and ensures that no one should ever be forced to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity.
"MQ-9 Reaper drones have become central to guiding U.S. air attacks against Iran. The importance of Reapers is evidenced by Iran shooting down more than 30 Reapers in two months. Eight recently produced Reapers and two Reapers in service were destroyedby the latest Iranian attacks against U.S. facilities in Jordan."
“At $50 million dollars each for a fully equipped Reaper, we must also consider the basic human needs that are being neglected due this grossly wasteful expenditure from unbridled U.S.- Israeli militarism,” says Toby Blomé, coordinator of the Beale AFB action in California. “Further, the extreme out-of-control fires waging in Canada, Oregon and Europe are deeply connected to our state of endless wars, since U.S. militarism is the number one contributor to the climate chaos we are facing,” she adds.
Contacts:
Beale AFB, Marysville, Calif.: toby4peace [at] sonic.net, 510-501-5412 (July 30 Action)
Holloman AFB, Alamogordo, N.M.: dyldav [at] proton.me, (575) 528-8671 (July 30 Action)
Nellis AFB, Las Vegas, Nev.: Kb11680 [at] gmail.com, (702) 417-4607 (July 30 Action)
Hancock AFB, Syracuse, N.Y.: gradyflores08 [at] gmail.com, (607) 280-8797 (July 29 - p.m. Action)
For more information, contact at the Institute for Public Accuracy:
Sam Husseini, (202) 347-0020; David Zupan, (541) 484-9167
July 29, 2026
Institute for Public Accuracy
accuracy.org * ipa [at] accuracy.org
@accuracy
For more information: https://accuracy.org/release/iran-war-and-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 29, 2026 8:44PM
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