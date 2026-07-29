Philippine Ambassador on ICE Gives Cold Shoulder to Activists by Phil Pasquini

Ahead of Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marco Jr’s State of the National Address slated for July 27, over 80 members from the BANYA—DMV regional council began a two-day speakout protest. Calling their action, “The People’s State of the Nation Address” they rejected President Marco’s fifth State of the Nation address which they charged was “built on repression, exploitation, and subservience to US imperialism…” characterized by “worsening attacks on workers, peasants, migrants and other oppressed sectors.”

WASHINGTON (07-29) – Ahead of Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marco Jr’s State of the National Address slated for July 27, over 80 members from the BANYA—DMV regional council began a two-day speakout protest. Calling their action, “The People’s State of the Nation Address” they rejected President Marco’s fifth State of the Nation address which they charged was “built on repression, exploitation, and subservience to US imperialism…” characterized by “worsening attacks on workers, peasants, migrants and other oppressed sectors.”



During the first day’s protest, the group rallied outside of Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez's residence as several Secret Service and METRO DC police officers directed activists while keeping a vigilant eye on the crowd. It was later revealed that the ambassador, who remained in his residence instead of addressing the crowd, “chose to tell the police to escort community members off the public sidewalk.”



The activists began their speak-out by escorting a larger than life-size three-headed paper mâché sculpture that featured Donald Trump at its center holding leashes controlling Ambassador Romualdez and Philippine President Marcos Jr. who the group referred to as his “lap dogs.” On the sidewalk outside the shuttered residence, they held the loud speakout noting that Romualdez has not taken any action to assist Philippine nationals who have been rounded up and detained by ICE, to which they responded to by loudly chanting “Ambassador Romualdez, do your job or step down!”.



As part of the protest, organizers played a looping recording of Ambassador Romualdez saying “Filipino citizens are not being targeted in the United States” by ICE and then by contradicting himself in urging Filipinos to “leave voluntarily,” apparently before they end up in ICE’s custody.



The activists faulted the ambassador for his lack of engagement in assisting Filippino immigrants as contrasted to other ambassadors who have advocated for and lodged complaints on behalf of their nationals that have been detained along with concerns regarding the substandard conditions of ICE detention facilities.



A letter to the ambassador written by former detainees and family members of other detainees was read out loud saying in part “We are writing as the family members and supporters of Kuya Nestor, Jonathan, Richard and the countless other Filipino migrants who face the inhumane conditions inside Trump's detention centers or even face the threat of deportation and detention. We demand their immediate release from these cruel and dehumanizing centers in addition to your diplomatic intervention to advocate for their well-being.”



Other issues brought forth by the group were human rights violations and the continually declining economic conditions in the island nation, including the 2025 US-led Pax Silica initiative—backed by 24 allied countries—aimed at securing an international supply chain eco-system to reduce reliance on China’s dominant position in critical minerals essential for semiconductor production and for advancing AI development. This along with economic pressure to immigrate for employment in seeking gainful work overseas where they are often exploited, mistreated, underpaid for their labor.



On the following day, the group marched to the Philippine Embassy where they rallied and attempted to deliver the letter regarding ICE detentions calling for the ambassador to take a strong stand in support of the Filipino nationals being held. The embassy responded by going into lockdown and advising the group to make an appointment, call, or email them, all of which the groups leaders said they have previously tried with no reaction from officials.



After hearing from several speakers, at the conclusion of the rally the three-headed effigy was symbolically destroyed before participants dispersed.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



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