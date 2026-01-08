#TeslaTakedown San José…Defend Democracy

Date:

Saturday, August 01, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José, CA 95117

At #TeslaTakedown San José Defend Democracy we know that, we the people have the power. We the workers create profit.



Together let’s fight back against trillionaire oligarch Elon Musk. Let’s fight back against: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, & Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock & join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.



Where: Winchester Shopping Center sign



Make: a big sign that can be read from across the street



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair



Wear: a hat and sunscreen



Park: nearby in the neighborhood, or ride your bike, or take the bus



Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.



#TeslaTakedown