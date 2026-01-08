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#TeslaTakedown San José…Defend Democracy
Date:
Saturday, August 01, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José, CA 95117
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San José, CA 95117
At #TeslaTakedown San José Defend Democracy we know that, we the people have the power. We the workers create profit.
Together let’s fight back against trillionaire oligarch Elon Musk. Let’s fight back against: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, & Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock & join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.
Where: Winchester Shopping Center sign
Make: a big sign that can be read from across the street
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair
Wear: a hat and sunscreen
Park: nearby in the neighborhood, or ride your bike, or take the bus
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.
#TeslaTakedown
Together let’s fight back against trillionaire oligarch Elon Musk. Let’s fight back against: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, & Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock & join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.
Where: Winchester Shopping Center sign
Make: a big sign that can be read from across the street
Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair
Wear: a hat and sunscreen
Park: nearby in the neighborhood, or ride your bike, or take the bus
Tesla Takedown is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, strictly nonviolent peaceful protest.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 29, 2026 3:53PM
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