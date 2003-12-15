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View events for the week of 8/11/2026
Americas International Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Cuba Community Call

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Date:
Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cubacall811
Join CODEPINK for a special Cuba community call honoring Fidel Castro's legacy and 100th birthday anniversary!

In this community call, we will watch a classic documentary film, Fidel, (1968) by filmmaker Saul Landau. After the screening, we will hold space for community reflections on the life and legacy of Fidel Castro and how his work continues to affect Cuba and the international community through the past and present.

In May 1968, just nine years after the Cuban Revolution, filmmaker Saul Landau was invited to join Fidel Castro in Cuba for an unprecedented in-depth interview. Over the course of a week, Landau and Castro traveled through the island's mountainous terrain through a variety of settings, from military camps to a pickup baseball game to Castro's speech on the 15th anniversary of his attack on Fort Moncada which marked the beginning of the Revolution. Landau captured an unparalleled time into the relationship of the Cuban people with their popular leader, at a time when the country was being transformed internally while internationally vilified.

FIDEL! was completed in 1969 using fascinating footage from Cuba's National Archive. It's U.S. release was met with violence in several cities, although it is now considered a classic documentary, and was recently restored and remastered by the National Film Preservation Foundation.

Film Runtime: 96 minutes
Languages: Spanish and English
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 29, 2026 2:53PM
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