Bullet Holes in Protest Signs Look Real at Mountain View Demo Calling for Justice by Art in Action

On July 25, a protest in Mountain View honored Lorenzo Salgado Araujo of Houston and Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero of Maine and others killed by authorities. Some signs displayed bullet holes.

Photos: Jillian Lovett and Zach Lovett, Probonophoto.

Please credit the photographers as indicated.

Top photo by Jillian Lovett



Demonstrators gathered across the United States at vigils and protests last Saturday, demanding justice for people killed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



In Mountain View, California a classic rock band that got things started may have irritated Trump supporters who walked by. The police officer who arrived to level their complaint gave the Raging Grannies a side glance subject to interpretation. Someone raised a sign, "The secret police are here." The show went on with 150 plus people standing along the historic El Camino Real near the intersection of Castro Street and uninterrupted music.



Signs with realistic looking bullet holes read, "ICE is domestic terrorism," "Summary execution is the new normal", and "Waging War on Americans in America".



The National Day of Action was organized by advocacy groups and volunteers across the country, with support from the Disappeared in America project hosted by Public Citizen, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, The Workers Circle, Detention Watch Network, and the League of United Latin American Citizens.