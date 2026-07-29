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South Bay Immigrant Rights

Bullet Holes in Protest Signs Look Real at Mountain View Demo Calling for Justice

by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
On July 25, a protest in Mountain View honored Lorenzo Salgado Araujo of Houston and Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero of Maine and others killed by authorities. Some signs displayed bullet holes.
On July 25, a protest in Mountain View honored Lorenzo Salgado Araujo of Houston and Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero of Maine and others ki...
original image (5032x5032)
Photos: Jillian Lovett and Zach Lovett, Probonophoto.
Please credit the photographers as indicated.
Top photo by Jillian Lovett

Demonstrators gathered across the United States at vigils and protests last Saturday, demanding justice for people killed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In Mountain View, California a classic rock band that got things started may have irritated Trump supporters who walked by. The police officer who arrived to level their complaint gave the Raging Grannies a side glance subject to interpretation. Someone raised a sign, "The secret police are here." The show went on with 150 plus people standing along the historic El Camino Real near the intersection of Castro Street and uninterrupted music.

Signs with realistic looking bullet holes read, "ICE is domestic terrorism," "Summary execution is the new normal", and "Waging War on Americans in America".

The National Day of Action was organized by advocacy groups and volunteers across the country, with support from the Disappeared in America project hosted by Public Citizen, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, The Workers Circle, Detention Watch Network, and the League of United Latin American Citizens.
§Another ICE murder
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_j_another_ice_murder_bul.jpg
original image (6174x4118)
Jillian Lovett
§Was this mild mannered classic rock band too loud?
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_j_band_too_loud.jpt.jpg
original image (8172x5451)
Jillian Lovett
§Complaint Department
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_zach_stare.jpg
original image (5504x8256)
Zach Lovett
§Secret Police
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_j_secret_police.jpg
original image (4780x4780)
Zach Lovett
§Raging Grannies
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_z_grns_sing_1.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Zach Lovett
§All along the El Camino
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_z_long_view.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Zach Lovett
§Calls for Justice
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_z_ice_minn_bullet.jpg
original image (5504x8256)
Zach Lovett
§Upside down flag
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_marjorie.jpg
original image (1016x1504)
Jillian Lovett
§Fight tyranny
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_z_fight_tyranny_mark_jpg.jpg
original image (5504x8256)
Zach Lovett
§Calling out for justice
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_j_kok_justice_for_l.jpg
original image (7010x4676)
Jillian Lovett
§Waging War on Americans in America
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_iney_j_bullets_waging_war.jpg
original image (7182x4790)
Jillian Lovett
§Granny Maria
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_j_maria_m.jpg
original image (3524x5284)
Jillian Lovett
§After street demo and group singalong, candles and butterflies raised
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_j_buttrfly_candle.jpg
original image (8192x5464)
Jillian Lovett
§Upside down flags
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_j_x_ice.jpg
original image (5464x5464)
Jillian Lovett
§Moment of silence
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_z_gib.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Zach Lovett
§Summary Execution is the New Normal
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_dsc_9931.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Zach Lovett
§DHS really stands for...
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_indy_z_dhs.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Zach Lovett
§Local Organizer
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:52AM
sm_screenshot_2026-07-28_at_11.26.44___pm.jpg
original image (1040x1262)
Zach Lovett
§Corey Ruiz Remembered/Killed by Police in Wisconsin 3 days earlier
by Art in Action
Wed, Jul 29, 2026 12:53AM
sm_screenshot_2026-07-28_at_11.30.24___pm.jpg
original image (1154x844)
Zach Lovett
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