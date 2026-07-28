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Trump regime may be trying to kill Americans
The convicted felon President Donald J, Trump and the Trump administration may be trying to kill Americans, one way or another.
Trump regime may be trying to kill Americans
Americans are fleeing our country by the tens of thousands
By Lynda Carson - July 28, 2026
Oakland, CA - The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump wants to ship coal through Oakland, placing our health and future at risk as a direct.
Things have become so bad in our nation, tens of thousands of U.S. citizens have been fleeing the country since the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump got back into office. Reportedly, 150,000 people fled the U.S.A. during 2025.
In recent days, the Trump administration withheld $867.5 million in Medicaid payments to California, by falsely claiming fraud in in-home care and immigrant eligibility. Seniors and those with disabilities may die if their Medicaid payments are withheld very long, and they are deprived of funding to pay for their much needed in-home support care, often provided by family members, or immigrants.
The Trump regime and his MAGA maggots in Congress have deprived 1.5 million children of their SNAP food assistance, and the children may be slowly starving to death as a direct result.
According to a July 25, 2026 report with the Guardian, in part it says, “More than a million children across the US have lost access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap) food benefits since Congress approved the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July 2025, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP).” According to the Washington Post, 1.5 million children lost their food assistance since last July.
Seniors in nursing homes are facing a catastrophe, and may die if Haitians providing healthcare to them are deported from the U.S. back to Haiti. It was the fascist Vice President J.D. Vance, who falsely accused Haitians of eating their neighbor’s pets.
Reportedly in a Maine AFL-CIO release in May 2026, in part it says, “Workers are dying and being injured on the job as the Trump administration cuts essential funding and staffing and directs resources away from the agencies and policies that protect workers and hold employers accountable, according to a new report released today by the AFL-CIO. Maine continues to rank among the states with the highest per-capita rates of workplace fatalities, with 19 worker deaths in 2024 and 23 in 2023. This is due in part to the state’s reliance on high-risk industries such as fishing and logging.
Last month, the AFL-CIO released its 35th annual “Death on the Job: The Toll of Neglect” report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of workers’ health and safety at the national and state levels. Findings include: Workplace hazards kill approximately 140,000 workers each year in the United States—more than 380 workers each day.”
Additionally, recently the Trump regime has changed OSHA heat inspection rules for the worse, just in time for our nation’s extreme heat waves to start kicking in, and killing people all across the nation. Reportedly in April 2026, in part an article says, “The Trump administration has removed specific goals for increasing workplace inspections from a Department of Labor program aimed to keep workers safe from extreme heat.”
Reportedly, extreme heat is currently the leading cause of weather related deaths in the U.S., according to the Red Cross. As another example of more heat deaths, reportedly Europe recorded 10,000 excess heat deaths during-late June, 2026.
Funding cuts to the CDC, have placed Americans at risk of sickness, disease, and death.
Mass shootings are rampant, as the Trump regime continues to attack gun safety laws.
Trump’s EPA roll back of pollution controls, threatens millions of peoples health, and lives.
Medicaid funding cuts have placed 100s of hospitals at risk of closure, or disastrous cuts in services.
Making matters worse, Trumps’s 2027 budget proposal asks Congress for $1.5 trillion in defense spending, with 10% in budget cuts to our nations domestic programs, placing millions more of American’s at risk.
It appears that the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump may believe that most Americans “can eat shit and die,” as far as he is concerned.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newsland2 [at] gmail.com
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