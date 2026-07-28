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Stop The War with Iran STANDOUT
Date:
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Veterans for Peace and Indivisible Monterey
Location Details:
Window on the Bay Park
717 Del Monte Ave Monterey
717 Del Monte Ave Monterey
Veterans For Peace and Indivisible Monterey are very concerned about the Trump administration's reckless and dangerous escalation of the U.S. (and Israel's) war on Iran. So we are co-sponsoring this urgent rapid response protest in concert with nationally-coordinated actions this Tuesday, July 28,
Join us and end the unnecessary death and destruction! Help us amplify the message that a large majority of people are against this illegal and unprovoked war of aggression.
This is an extremely expensive war—$37 billion so far—and we are seeing unprecedented, flagrant war profiteering while Americans are told there is no money for education, healthcare, or housing, and the war drives up the cost of gasoline and groceries.
There are now over 500 U.S. military casualties—which the Trump administration has tried to hide—at least 17 killed, along with thousands of Iranian civilians, including hundreds of children. How many more must die?
Demonstrate your outrage this Tuesday, July 28.
Stop the U.S./Israeli war on Iran!
Please send action photos and video to press [at] veteransforpeace.org.
Join us and end the unnecessary death and destruction! Help us amplify the message that a large majority of people are against this illegal and unprovoked war of aggression.
This is an extremely expensive war—$37 billion so far—and we are seeing unprecedented, flagrant war profiteering while Americans are told there is no money for education, healthcare, or housing, and the war drives up the cost of gasoline and groceries.
There are now over 500 U.S. military casualties—which the Trump administration has tried to hide—at least 17 killed, along with thousands of Iranian civilians, including hundreds of children. How many more must die?
Demonstrate your outrage this Tuesday, July 28.
Stop the U.S./Israeli war on Iran!
Please send action photos and video to press [at] veteransforpeace.org.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/997...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 27, 2026 3:37PM
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