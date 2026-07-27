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Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Trump Contracts for Increased Production Capacity at Lockheed

by INDYRADIO
Mon, Jul 27, 2026 12:53PM
It will be hard to evaluate the impact of these contracts on Santa Cruz county locations of Lockheed because of the secret, cutting edge guidance technology in our precision targeting missiles. Most of the money will go to red states.

Donald Trump has been placing his little tags on many government locations, of course he hasn't missed his War Department. Ignore the tag atop the pages mentioned here: it is not part of the official show.

Law requires the publication of military contracts, it does not require what Trump has added.

INDYRADIO 27jul27 In June, Lockheed Martin Corporation of Grand Prairie Texas saw large increases in existing contracts. In a typical instance we see a contract for precision strike missiles more than doubled, with an increase of 8 billion dollars: details

For more information: https://indyradio.net/?q=node/687
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