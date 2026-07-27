From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump Contracts for Increased Production Capacity at Lockheed
It will be hard to evaluate the impact of these contracts on Santa Cruz county locations of Lockheed because of the secret, cutting edge guidance technology in our precision targeting missiles. Most of the money will go to red states.
Donald Trump has been placing his little tags on many government locations, of course he hasn't missed his War Department. Ignore the tag atop the pages mentioned here: it is not part of the official show.
Law requires the publication of military contracts, it does not require what Trump has added.
INDYRADIO 27jul27 In June, Lockheed Martin Corporation of Grand Prairie Texas saw large increases in existing contracts. In a typical instance we see a contract for precision strike missiles more than doubled, with an increase of 8 billion dollars: details
For more information: https://indyradio.net/?q=node/687
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network