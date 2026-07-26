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San Francisco Police State & Prisons

Saturday Protest at SF Tesla Demands Justice for Lorenzo and Johan

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Sun, Jul 26, 2026 3:40PM
Trump reign of terror’s latest victims sparks outrage from San Franciscans of all cultures
Trump reign of terror’s latest victims sparks outrage from San Franciscans of all cultures
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Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

From youths to seasoned political activists to “ordinary” people, this Saturday’s protest in front of SF Tesla was in response to Trump’s latest ICE terrorist murders. As soon as banners started appraring on the vacant store accross the street, the suporting honking started and continued with no letup. Not just cars but big construction rigs and cement trucks in their unmistakable attention grabbing way.

Some, white and middle class, not the sort usually seen as part of San Francisco’s protest scene, were there on behalf of none other than their angry selves. They marched back and forth shouting and making noise. Their message was clear. A government whose fundamental decency they had always assumed, had betrayed them.

A few Latinos, one with her young daughter, were there with that extra measure of courage now required.

Someone placed a flier on one of the many Waymos passing by. Perhaps we need a special flyers to give to the non-drivers of the driverless cars. Blank, of course.

A clever protester had a breath driven sign that flashed a red light and sounded a horn when he blew into a tube.

As Trump discovers that the Iranians are not cowed by the ways he used to intimidate New York City real estate office clerks, he is reduced to screaming fits of insults commonly found among junior high school kids.

It's fun to watch his regime disintegrate in cannonades of incompetence as what was once called foreign policy is replaced by toddler tantrums and the Hesgeth, Lutnick, Kushner clown show.

Less fun is Trump’s internal terrorism. Nazi Germany’s racism was inspired by the US eugenics movement of the 1920’s and 1930’s. As Hitler’s Holocaust against Warsaw’s Jews reached its genocidal extreme, Jews were forbidden to ride on public transport.

With Trump, seems like the Nazis are returning the favor.

It is now dangerous to fly on US airlines if you don’t look sufficiently Aryan. ICE is coordinating with TSA and the air lines to flag new victims for arrest and deportation. A fifteen year U.S. resident was recently arrested at SFO and is now imprisoned.

Trump might be a student of history, after all.

See all high resolution photos here.
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