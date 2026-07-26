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Trump regime prepares for military draft
Kent State Massacre: Mary Ann Vecchio kneeling over the body of Jeffrey Miller minutes after he was fatally shot by the Ohio National Guard, on May 4, 1970. A total of 67 shots were fired, and in the end, nine students were wounded and four, Allison Krause, Jeff Miller, Sandy Scheuer, and Bill Schroeder, were killed by the gunfire, during an anti-war protest to stop the war in Vietnam.
Trump regime prepares for military draft
Are Americans prepared for a military draft?
By Lynda Carson - June 26, 2026
The Trump regime is preparing our country for a future planned military draft a.k.a. conscription, in the event of “national emergencies,” even though the notorious Trump avoided the draft.
The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump received five draft deferments during the American war against Vietnam. He was granted four deferments as an undergraduate student at Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania, and one medical deferment in 1968 for bone spurs in his heels. Wealthy people such as Trump avoided the draft during the American war against Vietnam. Reportedly, “Between 1965 and 1975, almost 70,000 young Americans crossed into Canada to avoid being drafted for the bloody war.” Are Americans prepared for the draft to fight in a rich mans war?
Some people resorted to using fake I.D.s to avoid the draft, and the bloody conflicts of Uncle Sam, way down south in Vietnam.
That’s right. The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his henchman Pete Hegseth, of the Department of War, have quietly been preparing to draft America’s young people into the military in the event of “national emergencies.” Trump has repeatedly threatened that he can declare a ‘national emergency’ any time he wants, to have it his way when people hit the streets to protest his unlawful activities, or when state governors refuse to cooperate with his brutal policies.
The Selective Service System:
The Selective Service System is presently seeking software to aid the military draft. Reportedly in a July 24, 2026 article with Government Executive, in part it says, “If the military draft were to ever come back, this software would be used to quickly evaluate staffing and resource requirements.
The window is now open for vendors to start working on and submitting prices for software that can simulate the military’s personnel needs in the event of national emergencies requiring a draft.
While the U.S. military is all-volunteer, the Selective Service System still maintains registration lists of males aged 18-to-25 years old and a second special-skills database based on professional licensing lists of workers in certain health care occupations. The Selective Service System is an independent agency charged with running a draft or drafts in the event they are needed to fill personnel gaps.
By launching this request for quotes on Wednesday, SSS is looking to prepare for emergencies that require it to quickly evaluate staffing and resource requirements through the use of readiness simulation software.
SSS also is tasked with comparing different mobilization and policy scenarios, assessing the operational impacts of surge conditions, identifying potential risks and bottlenecks, and support executive planning and reporting obligations.”
National Emergencies:
In August 2025, the New York Times reported that Trump used ‘emergency declarations’ to justify hundreds of actions. During September 2025, Trump threatened to declare a ‘national emergency’ to force Washington D.C. police to cooperate with ICE. As recent as January 2026, Trump declared a ‘national emergency’ over Cuba. Also, during January 2026, Trump threatened to use the “Insurrection Act,” to deploy troops to end Minnesota Ice protests. In February 2026, Truthout reported that Trump allies want to declare a ‘national emergency’ on elections.
New Rules - Automatic Registration For The Draft:
Additionally, as recent as April 7, 2026, it was reported that an ‘automatic registration’ for a U.S. military draft is to begin in December, 2026. That’s right. America’s young will be automatically registered for the draft starting in December, whether they like it, or not.
According to an April 7, 2026 article with Stars and Stripes, in part it says, “Automatic registration of men potentially eligible for the military draft will take effect by December, according to the government agency that maintains a database of who could be called up to serve in a crisis.
A proposed rule for the Selective Service System was submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30 as part of the process of implementing the change. Most males between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to register with the Selective Service in the event that Congress and the president authorize conscription in response to a national emergency.
The new rule, mandated by defense policy legislation passed by Congress last year, will register men automatically rather than require them to register themselves within 30 days of their 18th birthdays. Women remain ineligible for the draft despite repeated legislative efforts to expand the registration requirement.”
Kent State Massacre:
Reportedly, “2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the Kent State University shootings. On May 4, 1970, the killing of four students by Ohio National Guardsman marked a turning point in the national conversation about the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War.
By 1970, thousands of Americans were actively protesting the war. In the spring of 1970, several new developments, including the ending of college deferment for the draft, and the April 30 announcement that the U.S. and their South Vietnamese allies had executed an “incursion” into the nation of Cambodia, increased the intensity of the protests across the nation.
By May 3, about 1,000 National Guard troops were on the Kent State campus and tensions remained high. On May 4 classes resumed and another protest was scheduled for noon that day. The school tried to stop this new protest, but the protestors still gathered. Just as it had been on the previous days, the protestors, both students and non-students, clashed with National Guard troops. Protestors hurled rocks and the guardsmen fired tear gas. But on this day, 29 guardsmen opened fire on the crowd with live ammunition. A total of 67 shots were fired, and in the end, nine students were wounded and four, Allison Krause, Jeff Miller, Sandy Scheuer, and Bill Schroeder, were killed by the gunfire.”
That’s right. The convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, and his henchman Pete Hegseth, of the Department of War, have quietly been preparing to draft America’s young people into the military in the event of Trump’s so-called “national emergencies.”
Are Americans prepared for a military draft?
Images below.
1) May 5 1971, anti-war protest in Chicago.
2) Chicago Seed newspaper, MAYDAY anti-war protest
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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