Trump regime prepares for military draft newzland2 [at] gmail.com) by Lynda Carson

Kent State Massacre: Mary Ann Vecchio kneeling over the body of Jeffrey Miller minutes after he was fatally shot by the Ohio National Guard, on May 4, 1970. A total of 67 shots were fired, and in the end, nine students were wounded and four, Allison Krause, Jeff Miller, Sandy Scheuer, and Bill Schroeder, were killed by the gunfire, during an anti-war protest to stop the war in Vietnam.