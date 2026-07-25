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Indybay Feature
California Single Payer Meeting For Heatlhcare
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
Eric Quesada Center
518 Valencia St
San Francisc
518 Valencia St
San Francisc
California conference for Single Payer
The Fight For Single Payer NOW!
CA Statewide Organizing/Education Meeting
Saturday, July 25, 2026
1:00 PM
518 Valencia St., SF
(Near 16th St.)
Milions of people in California and throughout the country are losing their healthcare with cuts in Medicaid and the ending of subsidies of ACA. The closure of rural hospitals, the growing collapse of public healthcare with massive budget cuts is combined with union busting at Kaiser and other HMOs. Kaiser just spent over $1 billion to break the strike of 30,000 heatlhcare workers in Northern California. The introduction of AI to eliminate nurses and psychiatric social workers and their replacement with chat boxes is a threat to all the patients and people of California. This organizing conference will include presentations on the campaign for single payer in unions throughout the state and the struggle of healthcare workers and the people of the state to build a movement to overcome the control of California politicians and the billionaire control of our health-
care system.
Initial Speakers:
Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Chapter Chair Community Healthcare
Ana Malinow, Former President PNHP, Single Payer National Campaign
Agusto Guerra, SEIU 1021 SF Mental Healthcare Chapter Chair
Lisa Milos, UPTE CWA Retired UCSF Interpeter
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chair
Endorsed by:
WorkWeek, California United For Single Payer, National Single Payer
Contact: laborfest [at] laborfest.net
The Fight For Single Payer NOW!
CA Statewide Organizing/Education Meeting
Saturday, July 25, 2026
1:00 PM
518 Valencia St., SF
(Near 16th St.)
Milions of people in California and throughout the country are losing their healthcare with cuts in Medicaid and the ending of subsidies of ACA. The closure of rural hospitals, the growing collapse of public healthcare with massive budget cuts is combined with union busting at Kaiser and other HMOs. Kaiser just spent over $1 billion to break the strike of 30,000 heatlhcare workers in Northern California. The introduction of AI to eliminate nurses and psychiatric social workers and their replacement with chat boxes is a threat to all the patients and people of California. This organizing conference will include presentations on the campaign for single payer in unions throughout the state and the struggle of healthcare workers and the people of the state to build a movement to overcome the control of California politicians and the billionaire control of our health-
care system.
Initial Speakers:
Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Chapter Chair Community Healthcare
Ana Malinow, Former President PNHP, Single Payer National Campaign
Agusto Guerra, SEIU 1021 SF Mental Healthcare Chapter Chair
Lisa Milos, UPTE CWA Retired UCSF Interpeter
Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Chair
Endorsed by:
WorkWeek, California United For Single Payer, National Single Payer
Contact: laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 25, 2026 11:33AM
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