Phonebank for Cori Bush!

Date:

Monday, August 03, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Cori Bush for Congress

Location Details:

Join Team Cori to Phonebank for Cori! This beginner-friendly event will start with a quick training and campaign overview, followed by a community phonebank to talk to voters about the upcoming election. Come help us get our movement into Congress!



You will need your computer and phone to make calls. We will begin with a brief training and begin making calls together.