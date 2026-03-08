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Phonebank for Cori Bush!
Date:
Monday, August 03, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Cori Bush for Congress
Location Details:
Join Team Cori to Phonebank for Cori! This beginner-friendly event will start with a quick training and campaign overview, followed by a community phonebank to talk to voters about the upcoming election. Come help us get our movement into Congress!
You will need your computer and phone to make calls. We will begin with a brief training and begin making calls together.
You will need your computer and phone to make calls. We will begin with a brief training and begin making calls together.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jul 25, 2026 11:02AM
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