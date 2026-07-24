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State Department accuses Americans of being communists
March 5, 1960 photo of Ernesto “Che” Guevara
State Department accuses Americans of being communists
Marco Rubio accuses many Americans of having ties to communists
By Lynda Carson - July 24, 2026
Above is a March 5, 1960 photo of Ernesto “Che” Guevara, before he was assassinated with the help of the C.I.A., in Bolivia during 1967. As an American cult figure, posters and photos of ‘Che Guevara’ may be found all across the nation, including in the offices of many attorneys fighting against the oppression and persecution of their clients.
Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism
That’s right. In a recent extraordinary bizarre July 21, 2026, 100 page report called, “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,” the State Department, and Marco Rubio has alleged that many Americans are communists, or have ties to communists. The bizarre report contains the names of 40 prominent American activists, elected officials, lawyers, and others.
The bizarre State Department list includes the names of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Ben Cohen co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, and many others. The full list may be found further below.
Reportedly, “The 100-page report claims Cuba’s government has “infiltrated the highest reaches” of U.S. government, “recruited and cultivated generations of American activists” and “backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil.” Cuba’s efforts have “turned America against itself,” according to the report, which approvingly cites Red Scare-era “blacklists” and the work of Rep. Joseph McCarthy.
The report — released days after the Trump administration’s summit on “political terrorism” and escalating efforts to investigate and prosecute left-leaning groups — goes on to directly name more than three dozen groups and political figures, including the Democratic Socialists of America, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Ilhan Omar, among others.
DSA, with a membership that has seen a growing number of electoral victories, is listed under a section labeled “front groups and fellow travelers.” The report also suggests Cuba has influenced, directly or indirectly, Black Lives Matter uprisings after George Floyd’s murder and antifascist protests against the Trump administration.
Critics fear the report is being used as a pretextual argument for military actions against Havana’s communist government, as Trump administration officials increasingly crack down on legitimate political opposition from the left.”
Additionally, within the last 2 days the convicted felon President Trump claimed ‘communists’ want to ‘blow up Mount Rushmore’ at a bizarre rally he attended, without offering any evidence to back up his preposterous claims of B.S.
Buena Vista Social Club
Famed musician Ry Cooder played some music with many Cubans in a film directed by Wim Wenders called ‘Buena Vista Social Club’, a beautiful film enjoyed by millions of Americans, that may be seen by clicking here, or here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzf_9cxd4NM . This possibly means that the State Department and Marco Rubio, may want you to believe that all the Americans who loved the film ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ are communists, or may be linked to communists.
.
Below is a list of persons, politicians, organizations, journalists, groups, or others that have reportedly been accused of being communists, or accused of associating with communists by the State Department. The accusations were made in a State Department report released on July 21, 2026, called, Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
State Department list targeting Americans as communists.
• Adely, Suzanne: The president of the National Lawyers Guild who participated in the Nuestra América Convoy and who, the report notes, praised Venezuela’s 2024 elections.
• Amazon Labor Union: A labor union founded by Christian Smalls that participated in the 2026 Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba.
• Antifa: A decentralized group of self-described “Anti-fascist” political activists
• Assata’s Daughters: A Chicago-based Black Lives Matter abolitionist offshoot that trains young activists in the radical spirit of Assata Shakur.
• Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees (AIPAC): A California-based umbrella nonprofit that funds left-wing media and delegations to Cuba and Venezuela.
• Bass, Karen: The current Mayor of Los Angeles and former Congresswoman who was a Venceremos Brigade organizer in the 1970s.
• Benjamin, Medea (Susan Benjamin): A co-founder of Code Pink and Global Exchange who organizes Cuba solidarity efforts.
• Black Alliance for Peace: An activist group that maps U.S. military bases and police training facilities as targets for radical agitation.
• Black Lives Matter (BLM) (including Global Network Foundation, Grassroots, and at School): A sprawling racial justice network whose leaders and offshoots, the report says, have expressed solidarity with Cuban regime and radical figures like Assata Shakur.
• Boudin, Chesa: The former District Attorney of San Francisco and son of Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin.
• changingFrequencies: A Black Queer Feminist-led abolitionist project aiming to disrupt what it calls the “Medical Industrial Complex”.
• Claudia Jones School: A Washington, D.C.-based organizing collective that conducts popular education and, the report says, pro-Cuba lobbying.
• Code Pink: Women for Peace: A left-wing protest group that describes itself as anti-war and organizes solidarity delegations to Cuba.
• Cohen, Ben: The co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s who attended the wedding of Neville Roy Singham and Jodie Evans.
• de la Cruz, Claudia: The co-founder of the People’s Forum, IFCO executive director, and 2024 presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
• De Los Santos, Manolo: The co-founder and head of the People’s Forum who the report says maintains deep relationships with Cuban regime elites.
• Democratic Socialists of America (DSA): A major socialist political organization that has organized official delegations to Cuba.
• Ensler, Eve (V): A prominent playwright who attended the wedding of Neville Roy Singham and Jodie Evans.
• Equality for Flatbush: A Brooklyn-based Black Lives Matter abolitionist group fighting gentrification, police, and ICE.
• Evans, Jodie: The co-founder of Code Pink who married Neville Roy Singham.
• Floyd, George: A Minneapolis man whose 2020 death sparked nationwide uprisings that the report notes were praised by Cuba.
• Garza, Alicia: The co-founder of Black Lives Matter who credited Assata Shakur as a key influence in her organizing work.
• Goodman, Amy: The host of Democracy Now! who the report notes attended the wedding of Neville Roy Singham and Jodie Evans.
• Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees: An activist group led by Black women that organizes to defend Black migrants and block deportations.
• Hirsi, Isra: A campus activist and daughter of Ilhan Omar who was suspended from Barnard College for organizing anti-Israel encampments before traveling to Cuba.
• IFCO / Pastors for Peace: An ecumenical foundation that organizes aid caravans to leftist regimes and serves as a fiscal sponsor for numerous radical U.S. groups.
• Larudee, Paul: A U.S. citizen based in San Francisco who serves as the North American coordinator for the pro-Iranian “Resistance Axis” coalition Al-Tajammu.
• Mamdani, Zohran: Mayor of New York
• National Lawyers Guild (NLG): An association of radical lawyers that provides legal defense and “legal observers” for various left-wing groups
• National Network on Cuba (NNOC): A coalition of over 60 American groups dedicated to lobbying for Cuba and coordinating nationwide direct actions.
• Omar, Ilhan: A Democratic Congresswoman and mother of campus activist Isra Hirsi.
• Party for Socialism and Liberation: A leftist political party that fielded a 2024 presidential candidate and conducts protests.
• People’s Forum, The: An activist hub for anti-ICE and pro-Cuban agitation.
• Piker, Hasan: A streamer and left-wing political commentator who, the report notes, traveled to Cuba to film a documentary and participated in the Nuestra América Convoy.
• Pressley, Ayanna: A Democratic Congresswoman who, the report notes, publicly praised convicted murderer Assata Shakur upon her death.
• Singham, Neville Roy: A Shanghai-based American technology magnate who funds various left-wing activist groups.
• Smalls, Christian: The founder of the Amazon Labor Union who participated in the 2026 Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba.
• Thousand Currents: A progressive nonprofit that served as the fiscal sponsor for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
• Villaraigosa, Antonio: A former Mayor of Los Angeles and Speaker of the California Assembly who was a Venceremos Brigade alumnus.
• Viva Palestina US: The American branch of an international network that, the report says, previously provided convoys and funds to Hamas.
• Waters, Maxine: A Democratic Congresswoman who, the report notes, once wrote a letter urging Fidel Castro not to extradite fugitive Assata Shakur.
• Wilson, Diane: A co-founder of Code Pink.
• Witness for Peace Solidarity Collective: An organization that runs recurring solidarity delegations to Cuba.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Marco Rubio accuses many Americans of having ties to communists
By Lynda Carson - July 24, 2026
Above is a March 5, 1960 photo of Ernesto “Che” Guevara, before he was assassinated with the help of the C.I.A., in Bolivia during 1967. As an American cult figure, posters and photos of ‘Che Guevara’ may be found all across the nation, including in the offices of many attorneys fighting against the oppression and persecution of their clients.
Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism
That’s right. In a recent extraordinary bizarre July 21, 2026, 100 page report called, “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism,” the State Department, and Marco Rubio has alleged that many Americans are communists, or have ties to communists. The bizarre report contains the names of 40 prominent American activists, elected officials, lawyers, and others.
The bizarre State Department list includes the names of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Ben Cohen co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, and many others. The full list may be found further below.
Reportedly, “The 100-page report claims Cuba’s government has “infiltrated the highest reaches” of U.S. government, “recruited and cultivated generations of American activists” and “backed an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism on American soil.” Cuba’s efforts have “turned America against itself,” according to the report, which approvingly cites Red Scare-era “blacklists” and the work of Rep. Joseph McCarthy.
The report — released days after the Trump administration’s summit on “political terrorism” and escalating efforts to investigate and prosecute left-leaning groups — goes on to directly name more than three dozen groups and political figures, including the Democratic Socialists of America, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Ilhan Omar, among others.
DSA, with a membership that has seen a growing number of electoral victories, is listed under a section labeled “front groups and fellow travelers.” The report also suggests Cuba has influenced, directly or indirectly, Black Lives Matter uprisings after George Floyd’s murder and antifascist protests against the Trump administration.
Critics fear the report is being used as a pretextual argument for military actions against Havana’s communist government, as Trump administration officials increasingly crack down on legitimate political opposition from the left.”
Additionally, within the last 2 days the convicted felon President Trump claimed ‘communists’ want to ‘blow up Mount Rushmore’ at a bizarre rally he attended, without offering any evidence to back up his preposterous claims of B.S.
Buena Vista Social Club
Famed musician Ry Cooder played some music with many Cubans in a film directed by Wim Wenders called ‘Buena Vista Social Club’, a beautiful film enjoyed by millions of Americans, that may be seen by clicking here, or here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzf_9cxd4NM . This possibly means that the State Department and Marco Rubio, may want you to believe that all the Americans who loved the film ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ are communists, or may be linked to communists.
.
Below is a list of persons, politicians, organizations, journalists, groups, or others that have reportedly been accused of being communists, or accused of associating with communists by the State Department. The accusations were made in a State Department report released on July 21, 2026, called, Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
State Department list targeting Americans as communists.
• Adely, Suzanne: The president of the National Lawyers Guild who participated in the Nuestra América Convoy and who, the report notes, praised Venezuela’s 2024 elections.
• Amazon Labor Union: A labor union founded by Christian Smalls that participated in the 2026 Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba.
• Antifa: A decentralized group of self-described “Anti-fascist” political activists
• Assata’s Daughters: A Chicago-based Black Lives Matter abolitionist offshoot that trains young activists in the radical spirit of Assata Shakur.
• Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees (AIPAC): A California-based umbrella nonprofit that funds left-wing media and delegations to Cuba and Venezuela.
• Bass, Karen: The current Mayor of Los Angeles and former Congresswoman who was a Venceremos Brigade organizer in the 1970s.
• Benjamin, Medea (Susan Benjamin): A co-founder of Code Pink and Global Exchange who organizes Cuba solidarity efforts.
• Black Alliance for Peace: An activist group that maps U.S. military bases and police training facilities as targets for radical agitation.
• Black Lives Matter (BLM) (including Global Network Foundation, Grassroots, and at School): A sprawling racial justice network whose leaders and offshoots, the report says, have expressed solidarity with Cuban regime and radical figures like Assata Shakur.
• Boudin, Chesa: The former District Attorney of San Francisco and son of Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin.
• changingFrequencies: A Black Queer Feminist-led abolitionist project aiming to disrupt what it calls the “Medical Industrial Complex”.
• Claudia Jones School: A Washington, D.C.-based organizing collective that conducts popular education and, the report says, pro-Cuba lobbying.
• Code Pink: Women for Peace: A left-wing protest group that describes itself as anti-war and organizes solidarity delegations to Cuba.
• Cohen, Ben: The co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s who attended the wedding of Neville Roy Singham and Jodie Evans.
• de la Cruz, Claudia: The co-founder of the People’s Forum, IFCO executive director, and 2024 presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
• De Los Santos, Manolo: The co-founder and head of the People’s Forum who the report says maintains deep relationships with Cuban regime elites.
• Democratic Socialists of America (DSA): A major socialist political organization that has organized official delegations to Cuba.
• Ensler, Eve (V): A prominent playwright who attended the wedding of Neville Roy Singham and Jodie Evans.
• Equality for Flatbush: A Brooklyn-based Black Lives Matter abolitionist group fighting gentrification, police, and ICE.
• Evans, Jodie: The co-founder of Code Pink who married Neville Roy Singham.
• Floyd, George: A Minneapolis man whose 2020 death sparked nationwide uprisings that the report notes were praised by Cuba.
• Garza, Alicia: The co-founder of Black Lives Matter who credited Assata Shakur as a key influence in her organizing work.
• Goodman, Amy: The host of Democracy Now! who the report notes attended the wedding of Neville Roy Singham and Jodie Evans.
• Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees: An activist group led by Black women that organizes to defend Black migrants and block deportations.
• Hirsi, Isra: A campus activist and daughter of Ilhan Omar who was suspended from Barnard College for organizing anti-Israel encampments before traveling to Cuba.
• IFCO / Pastors for Peace: An ecumenical foundation that organizes aid caravans to leftist regimes and serves as a fiscal sponsor for numerous radical U.S. groups.
• Larudee, Paul: A U.S. citizen based in San Francisco who serves as the North American coordinator for the pro-Iranian “Resistance Axis” coalition Al-Tajammu.
• Mamdani, Zohran: Mayor of New York
• National Lawyers Guild (NLG): An association of radical lawyers that provides legal defense and “legal observers” for various left-wing groups
• National Network on Cuba (NNOC): A coalition of over 60 American groups dedicated to lobbying for Cuba and coordinating nationwide direct actions.
• Omar, Ilhan: A Democratic Congresswoman and mother of campus activist Isra Hirsi.
• Party for Socialism and Liberation: A leftist political party that fielded a 2024 presidential candidate and conducts protests.
• People’s Forum, The: An activist hub for anti-ICE and pro-Cuban agitation.
• Piker, Hasan: A streamer and left-wing political commentator who, the report notes, traveled to Cuba to film a documentary and participated in the Nuestra América Convoy.
• Pressley, Ayanna: A Democratic Congresswoman who, the report notes, publicly praised convicted murderer Assata Shakur upon her death.
• Singham, Neville Roy: A Shanghai-based American technology magnate who funds various left-wing activist groups.
• Smalls, Christian: The founder of the Amazon Labor Union who participated in the 2026 Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba.
• Thousand Currents: A progressive nonprofit that served as the fiscal sponsor for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
• Villaraigosa, Antonio: A former Mayor of Los Angeles and Speaker of the California Assembly who was a Venceremos Brigade alumnus.
• Viva Palestina US: The American branch of an international network that, the report says, previously provided convoys and funds to Hamas.
• Waters, Maxine: A Democratic Congresswoman who, the report notes, once wrote a letter urging Fidel Castro not to extradite fugitive Assata Shakur.
• Wilson, Diane: A co-founder of Code Pink.
• Witness for Peace Solidarity Collective: An organization that runs recurring solidarity delegations to Cuba.
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