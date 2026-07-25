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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 7/25/2026
California Immigrant Rights

ICE Out! Nationwide Protest Vigils for Murders of Lorenzo & Johan

SF Bay Area, California and beyond Find a vigil to demand justice near you: https://www.mobilize.us/disappearedinamerica/
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Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Disappeared In America coalition
Location Details:
SF Bay Area, California and beyond

Find a vigil to demand justice near you: https://www.mobilize.us/disappearedinamerica/
JUSTICE FOR ALL - ICE OUT! STOP THE KILLING!

#ICEOut: Nationwide Day of Action & Vigils

Saturday, July 25th

Find a vigil to demand justice near you: https://www.mobilize.us/disappearedinamerica/

On July 7, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston while driving a work van with his crew. On July 13, ICE fatally shot 26-year-old Johan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine — his wife and toddler forced to witness his murder. Both men were beloved members of their communities, killed on their way to work.

Join the Nationwide Day of Action & Vigils to honor individuals lost to violence and immigration enforcement actions. We are coming together across the nation to honor the lives that ICE has stolen from us and to stand together with a united demand for Justice.

Disappeared In America is a project hosted by

Public Citizen
National Day Laborers
Organizing Network (NDLON)
The Workers Circle
Detention Watch Network
League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
and more

A core principle behind all Disappeared In America events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/disappearedinamerica/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 24, 2026 1:58PM
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