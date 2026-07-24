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Solidarity With Argentine Workers!!
Date:
Sunday, August 09, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
TANC - SF; WSTA; CISPES; ASEJ
Location Details:
2973 16th St., Suite 300, San Francisco
Bay Area workers, tenants, and organizers – stand in solidarity with Argentinian FATE factory workers on strike!!
In response to Milei’s pro-Trump government giving Argentina over to the IMF and imperialism, threatening everyday people’s livelihoods, Argentinian workers are fighting back. After their company threatened to close the FATE factory and retaliated against protesting workers, the FATE workers and their union, SUTNA, launched a strike and occupied the plant. We will hear directly from representatives of the FATE struggle and the Argentine Worker’s Party. Our goal is to draw lessons from this important workers’ struggle, to apply in our own U.S. context, and to raise funds for the factory occupation.
This event is endorsed by TANC - SF local, WSTA, United Front Committee for a Labor Party, CISPES, and the Alliance for Social and Economic Justice.
In response to Milei’s pro-Trump government giving Argentina over to the IMF and imperialism, threatening everyday people’s livelihoods, Argentinian workers are fighting back. After their company threatened to close the FATE factory and retaliated against protesting workers, the FATE workers and their union, SUTNA, launched a strike and occupied the plant. We will hear directly from representatives of the FATE struggle and the Argentine Worker’s Party. Our goal is to draw lessons from this important workers’ struggle, to apply in our own U.S. context, and to raise funds for the factory occupation.
This event is endorsed by TANC - SF local, WSTA, United Front Committee for a Labor Party, CISPES, and the Alliance for Social and Economic Justice.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 24, 2026 12:15PM
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