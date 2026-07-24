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Indybay Feature
ICE = Evil: Human Banner on SF Ocean Beach Protest
Date:
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Human Banner SF & Indivisible SF
Location Details:
Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17
1000 Great Hwy
San Francisco, CA 94121
Please sign up. Need more people!
1000 Great Hwy
San Francisco, CA 94121
Please sign up. Need more people!
END ICE NOW! NATIONWIDE DAY OF PROTEST VIGILS & ACTIONS
ICE = EVIL - Human Banner at Ocean Beach Protest
Saturday, July 25th, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Stairwell 17 — Ocean Beach, SF, CA
Arrive by 11:30 am to be in place for filming at 12:00 pm
More Details and Register Here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/992572/
EMAIL on CROWD SIZE: "As of 4:30 pm Wednesday, we are closing in on 400 registrations. We feel very confident that by Saturday morning we will have enough people to form two human circles around our message, which we will form with tarps. Thank you for registering if you can attend, and please bring a friend!"
FROM HUMAN BANNER SF WEBSITE:
Dear Human Banner Community (all 10,000 of you on our email list),
A few of you may have wondered what’s up over here at Human Banner-SF.
We’re all exhausted — same as you, perhaps. Stretched thin.
We joke that producing a banner is like preparing for a giant outdoor wedding, never knowing whether a few dozen or a few thousand people will show up.
After 15 banners in 15 months (with a total attendance of 23,500 — an average attendance of 1,600 per event — with event sizes ranging from 13 people up to 7,000), we all knew it was time for a break. We talked about coming back in September and ramping up for the midterms.
But the ever-increasing national/global sense of urgency… The murderous events of the past 10 days... And now the call by Indivisible.org (and other groups) for a “National Day of Action” on Saturday, July 25th… made it clear:
The thought of everyone in the human banner community not having their favorite place to rally was too painful to bear…
So, seven days from today, we’re putting on a banner.
Warmly,
Brad Newsham, Central Organizer for the Human Banner-SF Team humanbanner-sf.com
ICE = EVIL - Human Banner at Ocean Beach Protest
Saturday, July 25th, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Stairwell 17 — Ocean Beach, SF, CA
Arrive by 11:30 am to be in place for filming at 12:00 pm
More Details and Register Here: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/992572/
EMAIL on CROWD SIZE: "As of 4:30 pm Wednesday, we are closing in on 400 registrations. We feel very confident that by Saturday morning we will have enough people to form two human circles around our message, which we will form with tarps. Thank you for registering if you can attend, and please bring a friend!"
FROM HUMAN BANNER SF WEBSITE:
Dear Human Banner Community (all 10,000 of you on our email list),
A few of you may have wondered what’s up over here at Human Banner-SF.
We’re all exhausted — same as you, perhaps. Stretched thin.
We joke that producing a banner is like preparing for a giant outdoor wedding, never knowing whether a few dozen or a few thousand people will show up.
After 15 banners in 15 months (with a total attendance of 23,500 — an average attendance of 1,600 per event — with event sizes ranging from 13 people up to 7,000), we all knew it was time for a break. We talked about coming back in September and ramping up for the midterms.
But the ever-increasing national/global sense of urgency… The murderous events of the past 10 days... And now the call by Indivisible.org (and other groups) for a “National Day of Action” on Saturday, July 25th… made it clear:
The thought of everyone in the human banner community not having their favorite place to rally was too painful to bear…
So, seven days from today, we’re putting on a banner.
Warmly,
Brad Newsham, Central Organizer for the Human Banner-SF Team humanbanner-sf.com
For more information: https://humanbanner-sf.com/new-human-banne...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 24, 2026 10:11AM
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