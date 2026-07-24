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View events for the week of 7/30/2026
California Health, Housing & Public Services

Medicare for All Day of Action - Nationwide Rallies & Actions

SF Bay Area, Northern CA, and beyond Find an event near you: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa/search/
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Date:
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
National Nurses United
Location Details:
SF Bay Area, Northern CA, and beyond

Find an event near you: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa/search/
National Medicare for All Day of Action

Thursday, July 30th

Find a rally and/or action near you: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa/search/


Medicare for All is having a moment.

On the anniversary of the passage of Medicare, join us for a short event at the district office for your member of Congress.

We’re showing up to congressional offices countrywide to make Medicare for All the number one demand of our elected leaders. To make this mobilization work, we need you with us. We’ll share personal stories with our broken health care system, deliver a sign-on letter supporting Medicare for All that has been signed by over 335 organizations, and remind our member of Congress that the full promise of Medicare is still within reach.

We’ve spent years growing the strength of our movement for Medicare for All. Now, it’s time to flex our muscle. With critical midterm elections happening this fall, this is our chance to change the political landscape in the United States and finally guarantee health care as a human right.

We must make sure every event is well attended and show our leaders they can’t ignore our call for guaranteed health care NOW. We can give it the winning momentum it needs, but only if people like you show up.

Join us at a Medicare for All Day of Action event near you on July 30.
For more information: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa/sea...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 24, 2026 9:53AM
§
by National Nurses United
Fri, Jul 24, 2026 9:53AM
national_nurses_united.png
https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa/sea...
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