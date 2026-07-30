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Medicare for All Day of Action - Santa Clara Rally
Date:
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
National Nurses United
Location Details:
Rep. Ro Khanna's Santa Clara Office
3150 De La Cruz Boulevard
Santa Clara, CA 95054
3150 De La Cruz Boulevard
Santa Clara, CA 95054
National Medicare for All Day of Action
More info for Santa Clara rally here: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa_attend/5315
Or find an event near you: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa/search/
Medicare for All is having a moment.
On the anniversary of the passage of Medicare, join us for a short event at the district office for your member of Congress.
We’re showing up to congressional offices countrywide to make Medicare for All the number one demand of our elected leaders. To make this mobilization work, we need you with us. We’ll share personal stories with our broken health care system, deliver a sign-on letter supporting Medicare for All that has been signed by over 335 organizations, and remind our member of Congress that the full promise of Medicare is still within reach.
We’ve spent years growing the strength of our movement for Medicare for All. Now, it’s time to flex our muscle. With critical midterm elections happening this fall, this is our chance to change the political landscape in the United States and finally guarantee health care as a human right.
We must make sure every event is well attended and show our leaders they can’t ignore our call for guaranteed health care NOW. We can give it the winning momentum it needs, but only if people like you show up.
Join us at the Medicare for All Day of Action event in Santa Clara on July 30.
When: Thursday, July 30, 10:00 AM
Where: 3150 De La Cruz Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA
More info for Santa Clara rally here: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa_attend/5315
Or find an event near you: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa/search/
Medicare for All is having a moment.
On the anniversary of the passage of Medicare, join us for a short event at the district office for your member of Congress.
We’re showing up to congressional offices countrywide to make Medicare for All the number one demand of our elected leaders. To make this mobilization work, we need you with us. We’ll share personal stories with our broken health care system, deliver a sign-on letter supporting Medicare for All that has been signed by over 335 organizations, and remind our member of Congress that the full promise of Medicare is still within reach.
We’ve spent years growing the strength of our movement for Medicare for All. Now, it’s time to flex our muscle. With critical midterm elections happening this fall, this is our chance to change the political landscape in the United States and finally guarantee health care as a human right.
We must make sure every event is well attended and show our leaders they can’t ignore our call for guaranteed health care NOW. We can give it the winning momentum it needs, but only if people like you show up.
Join us at the Medicare for All Day of Action event in Santa Clara on July 30.
When: Thursday, July 30, 10:00 AM
Where: 3150 De La Cruz Boulevard, Santa Clara, CA
For more information: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/doa_att...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jul 24, 2026 9:38AM
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